"Kapamilya Fiesta World" brings entertainment par excellence with prime ABS-CBN stars to EU

"Kapamilya Fiesta World" brings entertainment par excellence with prime ABS-CBN stars to EU
 
 
PARIS, France - March 1, 2018 - PRLog -- From a successful run in 2017, ABS-CBN Regional and The Filipino Channel's (TFC) "Kapamilya Fiesta World (KFW)" now takes the entertainment fare to France with ABS-CBN's prime stars kicking off the first leg of the year at Les Docks de Paris on 87 avenue des Magasins Generaux at the 93300 Aubervilliers in Paris, on March 31.

The biggest multi-media conglomerate ABS-CBN's regional and international arm's annual celebration of the tradition that is the Filipino fiesta and that is brought all over Europe in key countries worldwide, "Kapamilya Fiesta World" takes off in the City of Lights with no less than Ultimate Heartthrob Piolo Pascual, Kapamilya Actress Arci Muṅoz, "Blood Sisters" lead star Erich Gonzales, Dance Floor Heartthrob Enchong Dee and Dance Floor Empress Maja Salvador.

Entertainment par excellence is expected as Pascual, known for his multiple talents and world-class talent, is set to thrill the ladies with his crooner voice and suave moves.  Breaking through from film, television to the stage via "Always Be My Maybe" and "Magpahanggang Wakas" with her daring performances is Munoz who is set to bring the same passion on the KFW Paris stage.  "Kapamilya Fiesta World" regular Dee is bringing in his crowd-drawing dance sets.  Meantime, fresh from the successful run of "Wildflower", Salvador is giving the audience a throwback to her memorable stint.

Filipinos in France and nearby countries can enjoy the incomparable entertainment for FREE.  Subscribers can get as much as four tickets. Limited VIP tickets are available for upgrades.

For more information, visit emea.kapamilya.com or contact the following fsbdt distributors: Mar Manhic of Paris, France at 0676998115; Anna Mahnic of Paris, France at 0610402862; Jen Guimbaolibot of Paris, France at 0624660991; Santos dela Cruz from United Kingdom at 0613320316; Lolita Boddy from United Kingdom at +447973469450; Manny Saldana of Germany at +4915228905699; Sam Ambrosio of Belgium at +32486821305; Peter / Assuncion of Belgium at +32486554765; Terry Ramirez of Belgium at +32486457383; Ronald Gavino of Netherlands at 31703910351; Boy Balmaceda from Netherland at +31624796181; Sunro BV form Netherland at +31204270260.

Connect with fellow global Kapamilyas and follow Kapamilya TFC and Kapamilya Global PR on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Source:ABS-CBN Europe Ltd.
