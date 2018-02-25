News By Tag
Scanco Software Recognized as a "Top 10 Warehouse Management Solution Provider for 2018"
As warehouses and distribution centers face a multitude of challenges in inventory management, sourcing adequate skilled labor, and coordinating supply with demand, the need for state-of-the-
The availability of a plethora of Warehouse Management solutions can be quite overwhelming for CIOs scouting for the right fit for their organizations. To assist CIOs with identifying the right warehouse management solution providers, Logistics Tech Outlook presents the Top 10 Warehouse Management Solution Providers 2018.
"We are honored Scanco was recognized as a "Top 10 Warehouse Management Solution Provider for 2018," said Shaun Boros, Partner at Scanco. "This award encourages us to continue designing, developing, and implementing industry-leading mobile solutions for managing high-value inventory and streamlining operations in the supply chain."
Scanco provides an extensive line of warehouse and manufacturing automation solutions designed to perform inventory management, manufacturing automation, mobile sales, barcode scanning, and printing. Scanco has developed its solutions natively for the iOS and Android mobile platforms. The applications perform in both online and offline modes to automate and validate all the transactions within a warehouse or manufacturing production floor in real-time.
"We will continue to develop fsbdt cutting-edge technology for our customers and partners and want to thank Logistics Tech Outlook for recognizing us a leader in the logistics and supply chain Industry," asserts Tess Boros, Partner at Scanco.
About Scanco Software
Since 1989, Scanco has been a leading provider of supply chain automation software and services. Since our inception, we have focused on innovative warehouse management solutions with a unique technology-driven approach. Our solutions deliver unequaled efficiency and visibility for distribution and manufacturing companies around the globe.
From basic barcoding to the most complex distribution and manufacturing operations- Scanco software is positioned to grow with our customers ever-changing business needs. We are focused on providing top-tier, fully integrated automation solutions built specifically for your ERP solution. Today, thousands of world-class distribution and manufacturing companies have automated their facilities with cutting-edge Scanco technology. For more info, visit http://www.scanco.com (http://cts.businesswire.com/
About Logistics Tech Outlook
Logistics Tech Outlook has become a driving force for the various transportation companies enabling them to move a step ahead and increase their ROI by offering them a platform which can help them better understand the industry dynamics and advise the course of action. We have contributors from the most established logistics, and transportation organizations and institutions who have been presenting their viewpoint using our print platform which reaches out 25,000 qualified subscribers in the U.S. Logistics Tech Outlook identifies the most innovative as well as best-of-breed solution providers in the industry and showcases their expertise in the editions that we publish. For more information visit www.logisticstechoutlook.com
Media Contact
Jay Letendre
Director Marketing
j@scanco.com
330-645-9959 x 210
