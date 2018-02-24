 
March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
February 2018
2827262524


GCM Contracting Solutions completes Arcadia's Mosaic Arena

 
 
Mosaic Arena in Arcadia 02
Mosaic Arena in Arcadia 02
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 1, 2018 - PRLog -- GCM Contracting Solutions has completed construction of the 7,796-seat Mosaic Arena in Arcadia, home to the All-Florida Championship Rodeo in March.

The $9 million, 110,000-square-foot arena is a monument to Old Florida and a testament to resiliency for southern Florida's inland counties. Mosaic Arena contains a fully covered arena floor, bucking and roping chutes, expanded concession areas and ample restrooms, and the facility will also be home to the new Florida Cowboy Museum. A unique design eliminates interior support beams that often block spectators' views, 26 giant eight-blade ceiling fans continuously circulate air and a 270-panel advanced skylight system minimizes shadows and lighting costs. Wide, padded seats and bleacher-style seating is available.

Mosaic Arena replaces Arcadia's 59-year-old rodeo arena, which was battered during Hurricane Charley and mired in disrepair during a subsequent economic downtown. Major donors, including The Mosaic Company Foundation and Ben Hill Griffin Inc., joined forces with ranchers, construction companies, local business leaders and townspeople to raise money for the new arena.

"Mosaic Arena is a state-of-the-art, open-air arena built specifically to host championship-caliber rodeos," said Robert Brown, owner and president of GCM Contracting Solutions. "In Arcadia, the rodeo is king, and a facility of this stature certainly will attract more events that generate an economic boon for DeSoto County."

The All-Florida Championship Rodeo, also known as "The Granddaddy of 'Em All," runs March 8-11 at Mosaic Arena. It will be the arena's first event, and annually attracts an estimated 18,000 participants and spectators from across Florida, and attendance is expected to grow beyond 24,000. Events include saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, calf roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

"Given fsbdt the success of the rodeo association, a new arena is something the DeSoto community has contemplated for many years. Now it is a reality," says Don T. Hall, president of the Arcadia Rodeo. "We are grateful to the donors, community and our excellent building team."

Mosaic Arena is located at 2450 N.E. Roan St. in Arcadia, adjacent to the Turner Agri-Civic Center.

About GCM Contracting Solutions

GCM Contracting Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1988 by Robert Brown, owner and president. The Fort Myers-based company is a design-build general contractor providing turn-key construction services and specializing in architectural and structural design, precast privacy walls, tilt-up concrete construction and coastal and waterfront erosion containment systems. The GCM family of companies includes GCM Contracting Solutions, Inc., TrapBag and Safe Harbour Dry Stacks. For more information, call 239-334-8800 or visit www.GCMContracting.com.

Source:GCM Contracting Solutions, Inc
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:New Construction
Industry:Event
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
