GCM Contracting Solutions completes Arcadia's Mosaic Arena
The $9 million, 110,000-square-
Mosaic Arena replaces Arcadia's 59-year-old rodeo arena, which was battered during Hurricane Charley and mired in disrepair during a subsequent economic downtown. Major donors, including The Mosaic Company Foundation and Ben Hill Griffin Inc., joined forces with ranchers, construction companies, local business leaders and townspeople to raise money for the new arena.
"Mosaic Arena is a state-of-the-
The All-Florida Championship Rodeo, also known as "The Granddaddy of 'Em All," runs March 8-11 at Mosaic Arena. It will be the arena's first event, and annually attracts an estimated 18,000 participants and spectators from across Florida, and attendance is expected to grow beyond 24,000. Events include saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, calf roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
"Given fsbdt the success of the rodeo association, a new arena is something the DeSoto community has contemplated for many years. Now it is a reality," says Don T. Hall, president of the Arcadia Rodeo. "We are grateful to the donors, community and our excellent building team."
Mosaic Arena is located at 2450 N.E. Roan St. in Arcadia, adjacent to the Turner Agri-Civic Center.
About GCM Contracting Solutions
GCM Contracting Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1988 by Robert Brown, owner and president. The Fort Myers-based company is a design-build general contractor providing turn-key construction services and specializing in architectural and structural design, precast privacy walls, tilt-up concrete construction and coastal and waterfront erosion containment systems. The GCM family of companies includes GCM Contracting Solutions, Inc., TrapBag and Safe Harbour Dry Stacks. For more information, call 239-334-8800 or visit www.GCMContracting.com.
