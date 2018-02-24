FPS announces the topic of "Criminal Justice Systems" for the 2018 International Conference

Champion students from around the world to feature critical and creative thinking at upcoming International Competition June 6-10!

Contact

April Dennis

***@fpspi.org April Dennis

End

-- Future Problem Solving's International Conference at University of Wisconsin La Crosse will host over 2,000 problem solvers for their annual competition. These 4th-12th grade students have earned a coveted invitation to the conference by displaying expertise in the creative problem solving process and futuristic thinking through qualifying competitions in their local areas. These young leaders are preparing to solve global problems!Global Issues Problem Solving and Scenario competitors arrive equipped to tackle potential criminal justice systems problems set 20-30 years into the future. These teams and individuals must research all aspects of the topic to be prepared for competitive events where a futuristic scene relating to the topic of "Criminal Justice Systems" will be analyzed and addressed. Details regarding the topic can be found at http://www.fpspi.org/topic-announcement-ic-2018/.Innovatively designed Community Problem Solving projects will be a feature of this event. These problem solvers identified a unique need in their community and implemented a plan of action through service to solve community issues to enhance the world for a brighter future. The Community Problem fsbdt Solving Fair will be open to the public to interact with these dynamic youth to learn about the change they enacted.April Dennis, Interim Executive Director, states her excitement about the program, "The collaborative problem solving power of today's youth through Future Problem Solving is our promise of tomorrow. We are proud of all the work these students, coaches, and their parents are doing throughout the year. As the students prepare for the conference, the FPS International Office stays continually inspired by the positive stories of what is happening in our schools and communities from these young leaders. With all the negativity in the world today, these students highlight the positive futures that are attainable!" #problemsolved