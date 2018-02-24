News By Tag
Tiffany lamps, paintings by Miro and Seago, George Jones clock, more at Cottone Auctions March 23-24
Cottone Auctions will hold a two-day Spring Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Friday and Saturday, March 23rd and 24th, starting both days at 12 o'clock noon. Friday's auction will include Asian items, 20th century design, sterling silver and more.
The Cottone Auctions gallery is located at 120 Court Street in Geneseo, southwest of Rochester.
For those unable to attend the auction live and in person, internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and the Cottone website.
The 20th century design portion of the sale's catalog will feature a Joan Miro (Sp., 1893-1983) watercolor, India ink and pastel on paper, signed lower right, dated and inscribed on back with a label from Galerie Maeght, Paris. The work is included in the J. Dupin & A Lelong-Mainaud Joan Miro catalogue raisonne VIII, 1960-1972, on p. 88. The 11 ¼ inch by 14 ¼ inch painting is originally from the Seymour Knox II collection, and thence by descent (est. $30,000-$50,000)
More than 100 pieces of fine Steuben, including several rare decorated pieces, will be sold from the collections of Lynn Quick and Joyce Anderson. Also on Friday, about 75 pieces of silver will be sold, to include tea sets, flatware and hollowware. Asian items will include jade, porcelain, scrolls, snuff bottles, and a beautifully carved 19th century Chinese hardwood and silk six-panel screen, with foo dog base. The screen is being sold for a Cazenovia family (est. $6,000-$8,000)
Saturday's auction will begin with several lots of fine diamond jewelry, led by a vintage Tiffany & Company (N.Y.) 5.25-carat diamond ring set in platinum, with the round brilliant diamond graded Color E, Clarity VS1 (est. $60,000-$80,000);
An outstanding selection of Tiffany lamps and accessories will be offered from the estate of Chris Jones, a prominent real estate developer from Texas. Leading the group is a fine Tiffany Studios bamboo floor lamp, circa 1910, with Tiffany-signed shade (est. $100,000-$150,000)
Another fine and rare Tiffany Studios New York Dogwood leaded glass and bronze table lamp is expected to illuminate the room. The shade, with rare, special order raised branches, confetti and mottled glass, is signed Tiffany Studios on an early tag. The bronze base has a greenish brown patina and is also signed Tiffany Studios (#6861). The lamp's provenance can be traced to Bob Ogorek, of Davison, Michigan, who acquired it in the 1980s. It should bring $40,000-$60,000.
Other fine lamps will feature a Tiffany Studios early Moorish chain mail hall lantern with a greenish brown patina, reticulated and incised design (est. $7,000-$10,000);
Other Tiffany offerings not from the Jones collection will include a rare Tiffany Studios bronze butterfly inkwell with iridescent blue insert and cover, with brownish green patina, with a pre-sale estimate of $7,000-$10,000;
Several fine paintings will be sold, to include four examples by William Aiken Walker (Am., 1838-1921). One, titled The Cotton Picker, 18 inches by 10 inches, has an estimate of $10,000-$15,000. An oil on canvas by Jack Lorimer Gray (Canadian, 1927-1981), titled The Foghorn, is estimated at $10,000-$15,000. Also, an oil on canvas by Edward Seago (British, 1910-1974) titled Bacalhau Schooners Drying Sails on the Tagus, should change hands for $20,000-$40,000.
Beginning at around 2 o'clock, Cottone will sell approximately 100 clocks, many of which are from the Davis and Goolsby collections. A highlight lot is a rare Simon Willard gallery clock, circa 1810, carved and giltwood with an American eagle and authenticated by David Gow, a curator at the Willard Museum in Grafton, Mass. The case is attributed to John Doggett and houses a 22" dial. It has a time-only weight driven brass movement (est. $30,000-$50,000)
Also of importance is a monumental George Jones (N.Y.) astronomical regulator from 1860, with a nicely carved walnut case with maiden's head and shell crest, scrolled embellishments, burled panels and carved pilasters the length of the door. The finish is old and possibly original, and the clock stands 9 feet 3 inches tall. The clock holds a 15 ½ inch engraved brass/silvered astronomical dial and has a heavy brass 3-dial weight driven astronomical movement. The dial is inscribed J.M. Graham, Providence, most likely the clock's original owner. A four-tube mercury pendulum is accentuated by the original mirror back case. It has an estimate of $30,000-$50,000.
The proceeds from the sale of clocks from the Goolsby collection are being donated to one or more of the endowment funds of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors in celebration of the Association's 75th anniversary. For more information about Cottone's two-day auction, March 23rd and 24th, please visit www.cottoneauctions.com; or, call (585) 243-1000.
