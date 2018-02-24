Tiffany lamps, paintings by Miro and Seago, George Jones clock, more at Cottone Auctions March 23-24

Cottone Auctions will hold a two-day Spring Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Friday and Saturday, March 23rd and 24th, starting both days at 12 o'clock noon. Friday's auction will include Asian items, 20th century design, sterling silver and more.