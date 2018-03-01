Dash Design Expands Design Practice Into Healthcare And Senior Living

Additional Projects Boost Application of Firm's Lifestyle-Driven Design Principles

-- dash design, a leading New York-based interior design and brand-consulting firm, today announced plans to further expand into the healthcare and senior living design space.David Ashen, dash design's founder/partner, observed that while healthcare and senior living facilities have traditionally been viewed more through an institutionalized lens and with a "one size fits all" attitude, dash design takes a patient-centric approach to reinforce the mission of its health care and senior living design clients."We see design as a tool to aid in promoting and enhancing health and wellness." Ashen observed, "Research supports the fact that color, light, sound and spatial relationships impact how we feel and how we heal."dash design has actualized its design thinking in several high profile projects. The award-winning firm was responsible for the successful development of the overall creative concept at two locations of the Friedman Diabetes Institute, a renovation project of 4400 square feet for Beth Israel and a renovation project of 20,000 square feet for Northwell Health's Friedman Diabetes institute at 110 E. 59Street.At Beth Israel, dash design utilized color and texture to create a peaceful oasis within the hospital. The use of residential colors and cues throughout the lobby, reception, conference center, exam rooms, offices, kitchen and gym created a welcoming, upscale experience with a residential feel within the hospital.For the Lenox Hill location of the Friedman Diabetes Institute, dash design completely re-imagined the patient experience, using design to create a patient-centric ecosystem with a calm and relaxed atmosphere for reception areas, conference rooms, exam rooms, offices, nurse station, demonstration kitchen and group gym that comprise the Institute's functions.For this project, "Our design incorporated spa elements to help reduce stress, make patients and family members feel comfortable, and support caregivers,"Ashen noted, "The dash design team selected materials and upholstery that aligned with the client's goals of durability, pleasing aesthetics and that met the high standards of the hospital. The team chose design elements and colors that soothe and encourage calmness. The striking, original art installed enlivened and created a distinct identity for the space."In the senior living sector, dash design completed the redesign of the lobby and ground floor corridors for Silvercrest Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, Briarwood, Queens. The firm's execution revitalized the space and created a residential-feel and a welcoming environment, inspired by nature and focused on wellness. Through imaginative choices of flooring, decorative lighting, window treatment, wallcoverings, paints and finishes, dash design realized the goal of the project to create a space that is home for a fsbdt time for many and feels like one.The healthcare design experience of partner and executive creative director Siobhan Barry has significantly buttressed dash design's healthcare expertise. Barry served as design leader for Memorial Sloan Kettering's Josie Robertson Cancer Surgery Center and the 74Street Cancer Care Center during her tenure at iCrave, where she was a partner and lead designer. Barry played a pivotal role in re-thinking the patient journey, re-designing the waiting room experience, and building a branded environment through design."Design is about how we use space to make someone's life better," Ashen concluded, "Our successes have confirmed our belief that our expertise in designing lifestyle driven brands is exportable and we are excited about continuing to create innovative design solutions for the senior living and healthcare markets."Founded in 2002, dash design is led by Founder and Partner David Ashen and Partner and Executive Creative Director Siobhan Barry. Known for its ability to tailor each project to answer its clients' specific business needs, the firm updates spaces and reinvents brands throughout the US and overseas.Clients include brand leaders and Fortune 500 companies from all over the world including Shanghai, Morocco, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Philadelphia, Miami, New York City and Aruba. Projects credited to dash design include: Northwell Health's Friedman Diabetes Institute (NYC), Beth Israel's Friedman Diabetes Institute (NYC), Silvercrest Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (NYC), Equity Residential (NYC), Freepoint Hotel (West Cambridge), Distrito Restaurant (Moorestown), the Hotel Commonwealth (Boston), Urban Farmer (Portland, Cleveland and Philadelphia), the design and rollout of Godiva locations worldwide; the Tempur-Sealy Showroom (Las Vegas); Trollbeads 1st permanent US retail store, and Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, multi-million-dollar renovation.dash design has received many awards, including the 2015 Outstanding Merit Award for its work on Stearns & Foster by the Retail Design Institute, 2014 Gold Key Award for The Lexington New York (IHMRS), A.R.E Design Award for Urban Farmer Cleveland (Restaurant/Casual Dining category), "One of Ten to Watch" (New York Magazine), "Retail Store of the Year" for its work with Godiva (Chain Store Age), "Wave of the Future" (Hospitality Design), "1st Place in Home Goods" (VM&SD; International Store Design Competition)and "Rising Star in Interior Design" (Fashion Group International)dash design's work has been featured inABCnews.com and. Ashen sits on the editorial board of Hotel Executive, and is a contributor to the publication.To learn more about the company, visit www.dashdesign.net or follow dash design on LinkedIn and Facebook.