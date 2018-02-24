News By Tag
IT Works Recruitment Inc. Wins Inavero's 2018 Best Of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards
Earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada
Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients and the employees they've helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and job seekers who work with winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.
Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings, IT Works Recruitment Inc. received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 58.3% of their clients and 69.4% of their talent, significantly higher than the industry's average.
"We have won Inavero's Best of Staffing Client and Talent awards three years running. This is a very prestigious achievement that exemplifies the hard work and dedication of my team," Gary Dytor, CEO, IT Works Recruitment Inc. "We will continue to demonstrate this level of customer satisfaction for each of our clients and candidates moving forward."
"With a tight labor market and growing economy, fsbdt finding the right recruiting partners is critical to success," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "Best of Staffing winners provide consistently remarkable service to their clients and job candidates, and I couldn't be more proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."
About IT Works Recruitment Inc.
IT Works Recruitment Inc. is a leading international recruitment consultancy that specializes in placing professional talent in niche markets. We offer full-time and contract recruitment globally in the following areas: Business Systems, Healthcare IT, and Salesforce. We guarantee professional, honest and confidential advice and always strive to find the "right fit" for our clients and candidates. For more information visit www.itworksrec.com
About Inavero
The Inavero team administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, Inavero is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association's exclusive service quality partner.
About Best of Staffing
Inavero's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.
Contact
Kym Hurley, Executive Assistant
kym.hurley@itworksrec.com
(678).291.0081
