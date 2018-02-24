 
St. Edmund's school has been awarded one of the "Best school of Jaipur" by Nagar Nigam

 
 
Award Nagar nigam1
JAIPUR, India - March 1, 2018 - PRLog -- St. Edmund's school Jawahar Nagar earned yet another feather in its glittering cap when it was announced that school has been awarded one of the "Best school of Jaipur" by Nagar Nigam.

Out of 246 schools, Edmund's secured third position. The reward and recognition programme was held at Birla Auditorium. Dr Ashok Lahoty Mayor, Ashok Jain (IAS) Vinod Purohit (RAS) rewarded us by giving certificate and Trophy.

The school fsbdt adopted all the measures regarding Cleanliness. The students were urged to take an active part in the Cleanliness programme and to make our city the cleanest city in India.

Our school prepares students to understand, contribute to & succeed in a rapidly changing society & thus make the world a better & more fast place.

Our vision aligns with shifts in global economy, society and environment which animate our mission & our values. Creativity innovation and a desire to challenge the status quo, both in what teach and in t he intellectual ambitions of the school itself.

For more details Kindly log on to our website:  https://www.edmunds.ac.in/

