Lennar's Catalina at Westshore in Natomas Now Selling
"This is a great chance for homeshoppers to save on their new home and select their preferred homesite before the rush of the Grand Opening," said Michelle Velky, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "We're offering new, contemporary floorplans at this community, which also enjoys a great location in Sacramento close to major employment hubs, thriving downtown and great schools."
Catalina at Westshore features five two-story home designs for homeshoppers to choose from, with sizes that range from approximately1,454 to 2,018 square feet of living space. These new residences showcase open-concept living spaces, upscale master suites, gourmet kitchens and valuable Everything's Included® features. fsbdt These low maintenance homes also provide a simple lifestyle, including backyard landscaping.
Each new home showcases Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design, which incorporates built-in wireless access points throughout the home for strong internet coverage in every room. Adding to the connected experience, Lennar's newly-elevated Everything's Included® program now includes home automation features, along with their signature features, including stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz kitchen countertops, high-quality cabinetry and so much more.
Home prices start from the mid $300,000s. To take advantage of pre-model pricing and great savings, make an appointment by calling 916-905-1623 or emailing LennarSacramento@
To view new homes for sale across the greater Sacramento area, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
