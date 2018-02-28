News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Toronto-based Tech Company: Launching Pilot Program For The Real Estate Agents Using Google Nearby
Neibor the next big technology company launched with its' pilot program for Real Estate Agents generating unlimited leads for a low flat fee for an entire 12 months, using Proximity Marketing in the Toronto area.
Neibor the next big technology company launched with its' pilot program for Real Estate Agents generating unlimited leads for a low flat fee for an entire 12 months, using Proximity Marketing in the Toronto area.
http://neibor.global
"The future of civilization depends on how great we build our local communities"
Neibor developed a model called FIPA, which makes up their 4 Core principles, different from the likes of other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Their FIPA model will be featured in a revolutionary platform, designed to geographically transform consumer interaction and commerce in local communities. Isa, believes Neibor will not only increase user engagement for Realtors, but will give way to a greater audience through fsbdt the launch of their mobile application later this year.
Toronto has a population growth of 5.9% and an apparent limited supply of properties Real Estate companies are struggling with the demands of reaching new customers. What is clear is that printing more magazines to fill newsstands is archaic for the fast pace of the technological savvy millennial generation. Neibor, using Proximity Marketing will solve this problem with anyone carrying a mobile smartphone.
http://neibor.global
Contact
Guy Robert
***@neibor.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 28, 2018