Toronto-based Tech Company: Launching Pilot Program For The Real Estate Agents Using Google Nearby

-- TORONTO-BASED TECH COMPANY: LAUNCHING PILOT PROGRAM FOR THE REAL ESTATE AGENTS USING PROXIMITY MARKETING.Neibor the next big technology company launched with its' pilot program for Real Estate Agents generating unlimited leads for a low flat fee for an entire 12 months, using Proximity Marketing in the Toronto area.http://neibor.global"The future of civilization depends on how great we build our local communities"says Neibor's CEO Isa Campbell. He believes this program will be a game changer due to how the company has strategically put this program together for only 100 real estate agents in Toronto area. In a city with over 40,000 registered agents in the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB), this could be the answer for a select few to take advantage of this program, acquiring unlimited leads for an entire year. This unique opportunity for Realtors will vastly improve their presence in a highly competitive and growing marketplace.Neibor developed a model called FIPA, which makes up their 4 Core principles, different from the likes of other social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Their FIPA model will be featured in a revolutionary platform, designed to geographically transform consumer interaction and commerce in local communities. Isa, believes Neibor will not only increase user engagement for Realtors, but will give way to a greater audience through fsbdt the launch of their mobile application later this year.Toronto has a population growth of 5.9% and an apparent limited supply of properties Real Estate companies are struggling with the demands of reaching new customers. What is clear is that printing more magazines to fill newsstands is archaic for the fast pace of the technological savvy millennial generation. Neibor, using Proximity Marketing will solve this problem with anyone carrying a mobile smartphone.