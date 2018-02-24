News By Tag
Lennar at The San Francisco Shipyard Launches Homeowner Happy Hour Events
"In order to show appreciation of our current homeowners, we wanted to create a new happy hour series designed for residents, and guests, to have the opportunity to meet and mingle with their neighbors and connect with local artisans in the area," said Garret Chan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar at The San Francisco Shipyard. "As our community continues to expand, coming up on our 250th closing next month, we want to help cultivate a stronger community bond among our residents and help fsbdt them learn more about their local neighboring businesses."
At the event, more than 50 residents and guests gathered at the upscale Welcome Home Center to enjoy tasting and learning about the different mead flavor profiles and the local raw honey. Residents were able to learn more by tasting the different honey directly off the honeycomb to discover how different honey flavors changed based on where the hives were located around San Francisco.
"It was a great lively atmosphere that really embodied what this community is all about: residents meeting new homeowners, catching up with existing and learning about unique local artisans in the area." Chan said. "The overall sentiment was that residents are excited to continue this series of events and learn more about what the Bayview-Hunters Point area has to offer."
Lennar offers several collections of new homes for sale at The San Francisco Shipyard, the most transformative mixed-use masterplan the city has ever seen. To learn more, take a tour or view home designs, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
9492830202
