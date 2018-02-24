News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The George Lopez Foundation Launches The World Kidney Day Giveaway & Gets Support From Sheryl Under
As part of their campaign to bring greater awareness to kidney disease the George Lopez Foundation has launched the WORLD KIDNEY DAY GIVEAWAY. The contest is designed to give people the chance to share their video story while raising awareness of kidney disease and its impact on women and people of color.
The effort is personal for entertainer George Lopez who started the George Lopez Foundation after receiving his own kidney transplant. The mission of the foundation is to create positive, permanent change for underprivileged children, adults and military families confronting challenges in education and health, as well as increasing community awareness about kidney disease and organ donation.
Approximately 14% of the population has received a diagnosis of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), with some research studies showing a slightly higher risk of developing CKD in women than men. For people of color the National Institute of Health - National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases fsbdt (NIH-NIDDK) says that African Americans, Hispanics, and American Indians are at high risk for developing kidney failure, due in part, to the high rate of diabetes and high blood pressure in these communities.
Other high-profile celebrities also have personal stories involving kidney disease. According to Sheryl Underwood, entertainer, radio personality and Co-Host of THE TALK on CBS television, "George and his foundation are a godsend. When my sister's kidney's failed I came to the George Lopez Foundation because I knew I could get the answers I needed." She adds, "Receiving the diagnosis is only the beginning of the journey; the next step is getting the information needed to make the right health decisions for yourself, or in my case, my sister. George has been such a blessing and an encouragement to me. I plan to share my story video to support WORLD KIDNEY DAY and bring awareness to this disease." Underwood's Pack Rat Productions, Pack Rat Foundation For Education and Sheryl Underwood Radio (airing on 181 radio affiliates) will all support the effort.
The WORLD KIDNEY DAY GIVEAWAY contest begins on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 02:00pm PST and ends Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 11:59pm PST. The public is invited to share their story video on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Four (4) lucky winners will receive $250! After submitting their video, people will be given two (2) other ways to enter. The video story submissions should be no more than 45 seconds and explain how kidney disease has impacted the women you love. The best part of this campaign is the more ways you enter the more chances you have to win.
By participating and submitting their story videos people will help to raise awareness about the importance of women's health and maintaining healthy kidneys.
For the official rules visit http://georgelopezfoundation.org/
If you would like additional information, please contact Linda Small, Executive Director of the George Lopez Foundation directly at 818-986-9095 or via email at lindas@georgelopez.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse