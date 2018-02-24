News By Tag
Go Rentals Opens Two New Locations in Northern California
Newport Beach, CA – February 2018 – Go Rentals, the only car rental company specializing in the business and private aviation industry and servicing fine hotels and resorts, will be opening two new locations in Monterey.
The new FBOs are both located at the Monterey Regional Airport:
• Monterey Jet Center
• Del Monte Aviation
"Not only will we have operations canvassing the entire Monterey Regional Airport for our valued guests, but they can now easily access the Central Coast and Bay Area without having to deal with delays and traffic that are common in those areas. Guests can expect our trademarked and dedicated "CarciergeTM" service that is exclusive to our business model," states Kaye Gitibin, CEO of Go Rentals.
"These are important locations for Go Rentals' growth and a great honor to work with two of the finest and best-run FBOs in the country. This is a true destination, and one that Go Rentals guests have been asking for. Golf, luxury events like Concours d'Elegance, and any of the fine resorts like Pebble Beach or Spanish Bay are huge draws for guests," continued Mr. Gitibin.
Suzanne Johnson, Customer Service Manager at Del Monte Aviation says, "Our customers deserve the best and expect a high-end experience which is in-line with our brand promise. Go Rentals delivers that plus an unmatched selection of top-of-the-line vehicles. This is a very exciting addition to our service package."
And that feeling is mutually expressed by Customer Service fsbdt Manager Kawai Lopez at Monterey Jet Center. "Partnering with a company that truly understands people – from personal touches to wow moments – is exactly what Go Rentals and Monterey Jet Center is about." She adds, "We're not your ordinary FBO and we expect extraordinary service from our partners. Go Rentals fits perfectly into the philosophy."
Visit Go Rentals, Suzanne and Kawai beginning March 1, 2018, in Monterey and experience the gold-standard in customer service.
About Go Rentals
Go Rentals is an elite car rental service company, with special emphasis on service. The company is also the only one specializing in the private jet industry since 1995. Still a family-owned and operated business, Go Rentals has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Massachusetts, Utah, Florida and New Jersey, New York, and Washington D.C., and service to over 50 airports and various fine hotels and resorts. Further information about Go Rentals is available online at GoRentals.com.
Contact Information
Go Rentals
Mike Morris
Vice President
4320 Campus Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92680
800.464.8267
gorentals.com
Contact
Mike Morris (Go Rentals VP)- 800.464.8267;
Michelle (IdeaEnablers):
***@ideaenablers.com
