 
News By Tag
* Cybersecurity
* Data Breaches
* Dark Web
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Skokie
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
February 2018
282726252423

Prime Telecommunications Now Delivers Dark Web Monitoring Services through ID Agent Partnership

Prime Telecommunications, Inc. Offers Monitoring and Alerting of Stolen Digital Credentials, Increasingly Valuable Asset on Dark Web
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cybersecurity
* Data Breaches
* Dark Web

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Skokie - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Joint Ventures

SKOKIE, Ill. - Feb. 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Prime Telecommunications, Inc. announced its new Dark Web monitoring services provided through its partnership with ID Agent, provider of Dark Web monitoring and identity theft protection solutions. With Dark Web ID, Prime Telecommunications, Inc. offers around the clock monitoring and alerting for increasingly compromised digital credentials, scouring millions of sources, including botnets, criminal chat rooms, peer-to-peer networks, malicious websites, bulletin boards and illegal black market sites.

"We are looking forward to provide enhance cyber defense services to small and medium sized businesses. These businesses and organizations have a real need that must be addressed now as cyber-crime and data breaches increase exponentially" said Vic Levinson, President,  at Prime Telecommunications, Inc.

The Dark Web is made up of various digital communities, and while there are legitimate purposes for the Dark Web, it is estimated that over 50 percent of all sites on the Dark Web today are used for criminal activities, including the disclosure and sale of digital credentials.

"Digital credentials such as usernames and passwords are widely used to connect to critical business applications – the reason these credentials are among the most valuable assets found on the Dark Web," said Kevin Lancaster, CEO of ID Agent. "Unfortunately, the unaffordability of cyber offerings has played into the cyber poverty line experienced by small businesses. Dark Web ID, however, delivers an affordable model that provides small businesses with the same advanced credential monitoring capabilities used by Fortune 500 companies to organizations in the SMB and mid-market space."

Dark Web ID is the industry's only commercial solution available to detect customers' compromised credentials in real-time on the Dark Web. It vigilantly searches the most secretive corners of the Internet to find compromised data associated with your customers' employees, contractors and other personnel, and notifies them immediately when these critical assets are compromised. There are a few competitors in the market but none completely focused on the Dark Web as ID Agent's solution.

About ID Agent

ID Agent provides a comprehensive set of threat intelligence and identity monitoring solutions to private and public sector organizations fsbdt and to millions of individuals impacted by cyber incidents. The company's flagship product, Dark Web ID, combines human and sophisticated Dark Web intelligence with capabilities to identify, analyze and monitor for compromised or stolen employee and customer data, mitigating exposure to clients' most valuable assets – their digital identity. From monitoring your organization's domain for compromised credentials to deploying identity and credit management programs in order to protect the employees and customers you serve – ID Agent has the solution. For more information, visit: http://www.idagent.com.

About Prime Telecommunications, Inc.

Since 1993, Prime Telecommunications has been working with thousands businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area. Initially, working to assist small companies manage the complexity of telecommunications equipment and services, Prime has evolved into a resource for businesses to put together all of the pieces of the information technology puzzle. From hosted applications to hosted phone services, back up and database management, Prime is all about providing technology solutions for businesses.

For more information on Prime Telecommunications, call (847)329 8600 or visit www.primetelecommunications.com.

Media Contact
Dana Liedholm
ID Agent
***@idagent.com
2022497069
End
Source:Prime Telecommunications
Email:***@idagent.com Email Verified
Tags:Cybersecurity, Data Breaches, Dark Web
Industry:Business
Location:Skokie - Illinois - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Prime Telecommunications, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share