News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Prime Telecommunications Now Delivers Dark Web Monitoring Services through ID Agent Partnership
Prime Telecommunications, Inc. Offers Monitoring and Alerting of Stolen Digital Credentials, Increasingly Valuable Asset on Dark Web
"We are looking forward to provide enhance cyber defense services to small and medium sized businesses. These businesses and organizations have a real need that must be addressed now as cyber-crime and data breaches increase exponentially"
The Dark Web is made up of various digital communities, and while there are legitimate purposes for the Dark Web, it is estimated that over 50 percent of all sites on the Dark Web today are used for criminal activities, including the disclosure and sale of digital credentials.
"Digital credentials such as usernames and passwords are widely used to connect to critical business applications – the reason these credentials are among the most valuable assets found on the Dark Web," said Kevin Lancaster, CEO of ID Agent. "Unfortunately, the unaffordability of cyber offerings has played into the cyber poverty line experienced by small businesses. Dark Web ID, however, delivers an affordable model that provides small businesses with the same advanced credential monitoring capabilities used by Fortune 500 companies to organizations in the SMB and mid-market space."
Dark Web ID is the industry's only commercial solution available to detect customers' compromised credentials in real-time on the Dark Web. It vigilantly searches the most secretive corners of the Internet to find compromised data associated with your customers' employees, contractors and other personnel, and notifies them immediately when these critical assets are compromised. There are a few competitors in the market but none completely focused on the Dark Web as ID Agent's solution.
About ID Agent
ID Agent provides a comprehensive set of threat intelligence and identity monitoring solutions to private and public sector organizations fsbdt and to millions of individuals impacted by cyber incidents. The company's flagship product, Dark Web ID, combines human and sophisticated Dark Web intelligence with capabilities to identify, analyze and monitor for compromised or stolen employee and customer data, mitigating exposure to clients' most valuable assets – their digital identity. From monitoring your organization's domain for compromised credentials to deploying identity and credit management programs in order to protect the employees and customers you serve – ID Agent has the solution. For more information, visit: http://www.idagent.com.
About Prime Telecommunications, Inc.
Since 1993, Prime Telecommunications has been working with thousands businesses in the Chicago metropolitan area. Initially, working to assist small companies manage the complexity of telecommunications equipment and services, Prime has evolved into a resource for businesses to put together all of the pieces of the information technology puzzle. From hosted applications to hosted phone services, back up and database management, Prime is all about providing technology solutions for businesses.
For more information on Prime Telecommunications, call (847)329 8600 or visit www.primetelecommunications.com.
Media Contact
Dana Liedholm
ID Agent
***@idagent.com
2022497069
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse