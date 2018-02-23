News By Tag
Intracoastal Bank Named Flagler Chamber's Large Business of the Year
The Chamber made the following announcement in conjunction with its award, "Intracoastal Bank, the winner of the large business of the year, opened in 2008 with a goal of supporting the community by building strong and lasting relationships with clients. Established by a team of local residents and business owners with long-standing ties to the Community, this business truly operates like a "hometown"
This organization has 40 employees and prides itself on hiring local talent. These employees live in the communities they serve and participate in local events and organizations, as well as serve on numerous nonprofit boards like the Flagler County Education Foundation, Take Stock in Children, Women United of Flagler, VMA, United Way Volusia Flagler, Flagler County Rotary, CareerSource, Florida Hospital Flagler Hospital, Habitat for Humanity and more.
Over the past decade this business has played an important role and shared in the success of its customers by loaning over $350 million to companies for their launch and expansions. At the same time, the company has reported impressive and consecutive growth over the past three years with ambitious plans to sustain growth for the foreseeable future."
The Flagler County Chamber Of Commerce annually honors the region's businesses for their significant contributions as drivers of economic growth. Winners are announced every year at the Chamber's Installation Celebration.
The following criteria is issued for the Large Business of the Year Award:
Candidates must have history as an established Flagler fsbdt County based business in operation for more than three years and:
• Business shall have more than 25 full time employees
• Show significant revenue growth in the past three years (financial statements are required, but will remain completely confidential)
• Demonstrate how the company has emerged as a successful and growing business
• Describe plans to sustain growth and staying power
"We were thrilled to have been awarded the Large Business of the Year award this year, especially because it is not just for our contributions to our industry and our economic growth, but we were also commended for our contributions to our community," said Page. "We are invested in helping the people and businesses in our communities thrive. As one of the few community banks in Volusia and Flagler Counties, we strive to support/strengthen the local economy by offering a variety of personal and business accounts and loans designed to help our consumer and business clients."
Intracoastal Bank Intracoastal Bank is a locally owned and operated financial institution. Intracoastal Bank's Flagler County banking center is located at 1290 Palm Coast Parkway, NW, Palm Coast, Florida 32137. The Bank's Volusia County Banking Center is located at 2140 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117. The Bank serves the Northeast and East Central Florida area. The bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products tailored to meet the needs of customers and the community including retail and commercial loan products, small business products and convenient 24-hour ATMs for customers and non-customers to use. The bank is a state charted commercial bank, member FDIC. Corporate information and e-banking are available at www.intracoastalbank.net. They can be reached at 386-447-1662, or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Bruce Page, President & CEO
***@intracoastalbank.net
