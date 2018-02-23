News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Peacock Maserati & Alfa Romeo Grand Opening Celebration Set for March 22
Area dignitaries have been invited to join Peacock executives for the ribbon cutting and party to officially welcome the area's first and only signature brand Maserati luxurious car-buying experience to the Peacock Auto Mall, along with a new Alfa Romeo dealership.
At the event, the public will be invited to tour the new 18,000-square-
The Italian-American Club of Hilton Head Island, a charitable service organization dedicated to promoting Italian heritage and culture, is an event partner, and members will be on hand to collect donations for the Sandalwood Community Food Pantry, located on Hilton Head Island.
"While we are pleased to bring these luxury brands to area car buyers, we are also reminded that we have a commitment to give back to the communities that support us," said Warner Peacock, president and CEO of Peacock Automotive. "As the Peacock Maserati & Alfa Romeo dealerships mark our fourteenth and fifteenth brands at the Auto Mall, we want to take this opportunity to show our gratitude by affirming our pledge be a major supporter of non-profits in this area."
Maserati is recognized as the largest luxury fsbdt car manufacturer in the world. Headquartered in Modena, Italy, and owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Maserati has designed custom, luxury automobiles since 1914. Its vehicles are popular for their blend of luxury and class, as well as for their high-performance standards.
Founded four years earlier in Italy in 1910, Alfa Romeo is known for sporty vehicles and has been involved in automobile racing since 1911. In 2007, the Alfa Romeo brand became a subsidiary of Fiat Group Automobiles, now Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Italy.
Dominic Turnock is general manager of the new Peacock Maserati and Peacock Alfa Romeo dealership, located at 225 Drivers Way, Hardeeville, SC 29927; next to Hilton Head Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat at Peacock Auto Mall. For more information, visit http://www.peacockmaseratihiltonhead.com or www.peacockalfaromeohiltonhead.com,or call 843-208-1500.
For additional information about or to RSVP for the grand opening celebration, please visit www.maseratialfa.eventbrite.com.
ABOUT PEACOCK AUTOMOTIVE
Peacock Automotive owns and operates 20 automotive franchises in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida and employs more than 600 individuals. The company's headquarters are located at the Peacock Auto Mall that covers 45 acres on U.S. 278, five miles east of Interstate 95 at Exit 8 in South Carolina. Fifteen brands are featured at the Auto Mall, including Alfa Romeo, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Genesis, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Maserati, Porsche, Ram, Subaru and Volkswagen. Additionally, the company owns Savannah Volkswagen, Alfa Romeo & Fiat of Savannah and Jaguar Land Rover Columbia in Columbia, S.C. Its subsidiary, Peacock-Griffey Automotive, owns Peacock Ford in Orlando, Fla. Peacock Automotive also owns and operates the Peacock Collision Center and the Wellness Institute in South Carolina. For more information about Peacock Automotive, call (843) 208-1258 or visit https://www.peacockautomotive.com/
MEDIA CONTACT
Jill Jauch
Advertising and Marketing Manager
912-507-7171
jj@peacockautomotive.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse