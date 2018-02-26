News By Tag
Real City Realty is helping Real Estate Agents by holding free seminar
Real City is committed to providing information, workshops, and seminars to Real Estate Agents. Allowing them to grow their business and attend to the needs of their clients.
"Without Leads in Real Estate, a sales agent has no business. Leads are the life line of every real estate business." - comments Amadi.
Real City Realty Inc., is a boutique brokerage committed to helping agents simplify their business. According to Amadi, "One aspect of the real estate business that seems to perturb most sales agents is lead generation. We aim to show interested participants a way in which they can simplify their lead generation, thereby growing their business."
"There is no obligation by attending the seminar, I simply want to share and help other agents with what I know", says Amadi. This is just one of the fsbdt many planned free seminars to help real estate agents and those that want to enter into the profession. Along with this seminar, Real City Realty Inc., will be sponsoring a free 4 weeks Pre Registration Seminar to be instructed by renowned real estate instructor, Mansoor Mirza M.Sc. starting on Saturday April 7, 2018. In addition sponsoring a 6 free week course held by Brampton Talks Toastmasters on improving communication skills.
The lead generation seminar will be held on 24th of March 2018 at Real City Realty located at 55 Rutherford Rd S Unit 3. Time is 12 noon till 2pm. Light snacks will be served.
To register for the seminar, or find out information about upcoming seminars visit https://www.facebook.com/
