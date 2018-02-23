New Resource Introduces Aluminum to Manufacturers

White paper provides one-stop shop for manufacturers looking to learn more about aluminum

Eagle Aluminum Cast Products, Inc., a Michigan-based aluminum casting foundry, recently published a white paper offering insight into manufacturing with aluminum. The paper draws on decades of experience, taking a holistic approach to aluminum manufacturing. Weighing in at just under 25 illustrated pages, the paper aims to fill a gap between online resources and textbooks. According to Jim Smith, Technical Manager at Eagle Aluminum, "We want to make sure anyone curious about aluminum can get all the basic information they need, without searching all over the Internet or going back to school." "Some of the folks we talk to such as new customers aren't into castings, aware of our processes or differences in materials," Smith continues, "we prepared a resource that will let staff in the purchasing department make informed decisions." The white paper provides a complete picture of the versatile material's strengths and weaknesses. From the history and discovery of aluminum to modern-day aluminum casting case studies, it traces aluminum's path as a consumable product. Manufacturing companies interested in bringing new products to market, or looking to improve on an existing design, will benefit from the paper's concise comparison of aluminum forming techniques, and an overview of aluminum's physical properties in reference to other common metals. Additional information includes a comparison of aluminum alloys, and a description of three primary casting methods used with aluminum. A detailed case study then offers further insight into the process of designing and perfecting cast aluminum products.