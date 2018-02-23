News By Tag
Ritchie and Ulrich designated Thiel College 2018 February Students of the Month
Thiel College has named Amy Ritchie '18, of Madison, Ohio, and Jamie Ulrich '18, of Pittsburgh, Pa., as February 2018 Students of the Month.
Ritchie, a 2014 graduate of Madison High School, is a daughter of Donna and Christopher Ritchie, of Madison, Ohio.
Ritchie also conducted research work for the GNC Summer Research Institute, is a resident assistant, volunteered for Thiel's Summer Science Week, is a volunteer at Greenville High School for after-school tutoring and has worked as a laboratory assistant for four years.
Ulrich, a 2014 graduate of Shaler High School, is a daughter of Linda and James Ulrich Jr., of Pittsburgh. She is a senior religion and youth ministry/theology major. After graduation, Ulrich plans on completing a year of service as a participant of the Lutheran Volunteer Corps. After that, she plans on attending seminary to receive her Master of Divinity and becoming an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She is involved with Dietrich Honors Institute, Alpha Chi national honor society, Theta Alpha Kappa religion honor society, National Society for fsbdt Leadership and Success, Alpha Psi Omega theater fraternity, Pi Nu Epsilon music fraternity, and Thiel Student Support Network.
Ulrich also is the president of the Thiel Choir, involved with Thiel Players, was a participant in the Lutheran College Washington Semester program in spring 2017, where she interned for the national office for Lutheran Volunteer Corps, is the student worker for the Department of Religion, and she plays the guitar at worship on Wednesdays services.
The Student of the Month program is among the most prestigious honors on campus with only about six students each semester earning the honor.
