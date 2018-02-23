 
Ritchie and Ulrich designated Thiel College 2018 February Students of the Month

Thiel College has named Amy Ritchie '18, of Madison, Ohio, and Jamie Ulrich '18, of Pittsburgh, Pa., as February 2018 Students of the Month.
 
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Feb. 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Amy Ritchie '18, of Madison, Ohio, and Jamie Ulrich '18, of Pittsburgh, Pa., have been selected as the first Students of the Month for the spring 2018 semester at Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania.

Ritchie, a 2014 graduate of Madison High School, is a daughter of Donna and Christopher Ritchie, of Madison, Ohio. At Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu), she is a senior, majoring in biology and conservation biology and minoring in wildlife biology, food and agricultural biology, medical biology and behavioral biology. After graduation, Ritchie plans on working in a research laboratory and applying to graduate school. She is involved with Alpha Chi national honor society, Beta Beta Beta biology honorary society, Les Laurier service honor society, Lambda Sigma sophomore honor society, Dietrich Honors Institute, National Society of Leadership and Success, and Thiel Student Support Network.

Ritchie also conducted research work for the GNC Summer Research Institute, is a resident assistant, volunteered for Thiel's Summer Science Week, is a volunteer at Greenville High School for after-school tutoring and has worked as a laboratory assistant for four years.

Ulrich, a 2014 graduate of Shaler High School, is a daughter of Linda and James Ulrich Jr., of Pittsburgh. She is a senior religion and youth ministry/theology major. After graduation, Ulrich plans on completing a year of service as a participant of the Lutheran Volunteer Corps. After that, she plans on attending seminary to receive her Master of Divinity and becoming an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She is involved with Dietrich Honors Institute, Alpha Chi national honor society, Theta Alpha Kappa religion honor society, National Society for fsbdt Leadership and Success, Alpha Psi Omega theater fraternity, Pi Nu Epsilon music fraternity, and Thiel Student Support Network.

Ulrich also is the president of the Thiel Choir, involved with Thiel Players, was a participant in the Lutheran College Washington Semester program in spring 2017, where she interned for the national office for Lutheran Volunteer Corps, is the student worker for the Department of Religion, and she plays the guitar at worship on Wednesdays services.

The Student of the Month program is among the most prestigious honors on campus with only about six students each semester earning the honor.


About Thiel College


Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

Click to Share