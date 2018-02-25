News By Tag
Traditional Irish Culture; A night to remember with Assemblymember Robert Carroll
On a night of magnificent festivities featuring live performances by the Brooklyn Bards and the Fitzpatrick Academy of Irish Dance, traditional Irish culture will be on full display. Attendees will come and be amazed at the décor, while enjoying the atmosphere combined with music and dance. With the addition of delicious food and drinks, it certainly will be a night of great memories no one will forget.
This fundraiser supports Robert Carroll's reelection to the New York State Assembly. Originally elected in 2016, Carroll has dedicated a great amount of time, and has an extensive resume representing the 44th district. As a lifelong resident of Windsor Terrace and Kensington, he attended P.S. 230 and graduated from Xaverian High School. He went on to study History and Theatre at SUNY Binghamton, and continued his education at New York Law School. Before being elected to the assembly, he was a practicing attorney, specializing in contract law, election law, trust and estates, and real estates law.
Carroll serves as Chair, fsbdt Subcommittee on Museums & Cultural Institutions, and a member of the following committees, Cities, Election Law, Environmental Conservation, Corporations, Authorities and Commissions, and Committee on Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sport Development.
This fundraiser will be held at Rocky Sullivan's at 46 Beard Street in Brooklyn, on Friday, March 23rd, from the hours of 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Come out, have some fun, and support the reelection of Assemblyman Robert Carroll.
To RSVP, please email mohammed@nashbanmansur.com.
Media Contact
Bridget O'Brien PR & Events
bridget@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
9177805589
