Sci-Fi Diablo-like Game, Imperatum Rewards Players For Making Healthy Choices While Playing Game

 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Feb. 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Pro Social Games LLC today announced the "Pro Social Update" for the Steam Early Access Sci-Fi ARPG, Imperatum.

The Pro Social update adds a unique reward system that gives players buffs for making healthy choices while playing Imperatum. The update also includes full gamepad support, new enemies,  new player and monster animations and bug-fixes.

"We hope the reward system will open the broader topic of gamer health and the responsibilities of game studios and developers when making very immersive games." said Pro Social Games lead developer Andrew Stafford. "We built Imperatum from the ground up with this reward system in mind. However, the mechanics are completely fsbdt optional and don't include any penalties."

The Pro Social Update will be available today on Steam. All details regarding the Pro Social Update can be found on the update landing hub at https://imperatumgame.com/pro-social-update/

To requests a Steam code for Imperatum, please fill out this form: https://goo.gl/forms/Mpxhxtjh4gvUkpVM2

About Imperatum

Imperatum is an Action RPG set in a future Sci-Fi universe. You are an agent, thrown headfirst into your first mission trying to unravel the mystery of the veil that is consuming the galaxy. The game focuses on the core ARPG 'trinity' mechanics of fast-paced combat, deep character customization and tons of loot!

About Pro Social Games

Pro Social Games is a team of former professional gamers and AAA devs that wants to help gamers be healthier. The Pro Social Games team does this by adding incentivization systems that help players make healthy choices with their playtime. Their first game is a Sci-Fi ARPG called Imperatum.

Source:Pro Social LLC
