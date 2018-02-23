 
The Queens Chamber of Commerce To Host Queens Day in Albany

The Queens Chamber of Commerce is bringing the wonderful Borough of Queens to the elected officials of Albany.
 
QUEENS, N.Y. - Feb. 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Join the Queens Chamber for our 2018 Queens Day in Albany! This is your opportunity to make your voice heard and meet the Queens Assembly and Senate delegation.  If you are a Queens business owner, employee or resident this will be a memorable and valuable experience.

-Transportation from the Queens Chamber of Commerce at 6:30 AM

-Breakfast will be provided.

-Lunch in Albany.

-Evening Food Tasting Featuring the best restaurants and food purveyors from Queens at an elegant evening reception.

- Meet-and-Greet with the State Legislators

-Introduction on the Assembly and Senate Floor by fsbdt the Queens Delegation.

- Tours of the majestic Capitol Building and Legislative Chambers.

- Sample some of the finest food and drink purveyors from Queens at an eleg

This event is supported by our Queens Business Improvements Districts, cultural organizations, and tourist groups.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Space is limited; RSVP a must!

For more information and to register visit https://queenschamber.eventbank.com/event/7294/

Queens Chamber of Commerce,  Staff and Board of Directors, are excited to welcome members and guests to Albany for the 2nd Annual Queens Day. This year they have added a special lunch with remarks by invited guests Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate President John Flanagan. The evening food tasting will feature delicacies from all around Queens with remarks by invited speaker Gov. Andrew Cuomo and our own Borough President Melinda Katz and members of the Queens Senate and Assembly delegations.

Media Contact
Bridget O'Brien PR and Events
bridget@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
9177805589
Source:Bridget O'Brien PR & Events
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Queens Chamber of Commerce, Queens Day in Albany
Industry:Government
Location:Queens - New York - United States
Subject:Events
