Speaker Added to March 8 Forum – Chris Porter
Prism Capital Partners, ON3 to Host Suburban Revitalization Forum on March 5, 8
Part one of the event will feature Dr. James W. Hughes, University Professor and former Dean of the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. On March 5, Hughes will discuss the economic challenges and demographic changes underway in New Jersey in a presentation titled, "Where People are Choosing to Live Work and Play in New Jersey Now."
Hughes is Director of the "Rutgers Regional Report", which has produced over 40 major economic, demographic, and real estate studies on New Jersey and the broader metropolitan region.
Part two of the series – March 8 – will discuss ways redevelopment can be tailored to take advantage of the demographic, socio-economic and lifestyle changes and trends impacting how people live, work and play in NJ today. It will feature Ellen Dunham-Jones, Professor and Director of the Urban Design Program at Georgia Tech and Chris Porter, Vice President and Chief Demographer at John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
Porter will first offer perspective on key demographic shifts playing out with increased speed in our country that are shaping the communities we live in. Dunham-Jones will talk about solutions of mixed-use community cases in a presentation titled, "The Big Design and Development Project of the Next 50 Years." She will examine the importance, practicality and success of suburban retrofit and redevelopment as an opportunity to create more sustainable places to redirect growth into existing communities that could use a boost.
As part of the John Burns research team, Porter leads the company's demographics research, which helps to inform many of the firm's forecasts. For the last 12 years, he has provided analysis for the firm's research subscription clients and custom analysis for the company's consulting clients. Porter is Co-Author of Big Shifts Ahead: Demographic Clarity for Businesses.
Dunham-Jones is a leading authority of suburban redevelopment and teaches Theories of Urban Design, Retrofitting Suburbia and fsbdt Urban Design Studios. She has authored over 60 articles linking contemporary theory and practice. She is co-author with June Williamson of Retrofitting Suburbia: Urban Design Solutions for Redesigning Suburbs, (Wiley, 2009, 2011).
The ON3 redevelopment represents New Jersey's next generation lifestyle hub. It is positioned to set a benchmark in Walking Urbanism. It promises a world-class, mixed-use setting integrating office and R&D facilities, recreational, hospitality and wellness options as well as all other uses that will comprise the 24/7 environment. The mixed-use project will transform the former Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. North American Headquarters campus. The 116-acre site is strategically located on Route 3, sandwiched between the Garden State Parkway and the NJ Turnpike just nine miles from the Lincoln Tunnel.
