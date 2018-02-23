News By Tag
Lincoln Prep Student Wins First Place in Kansas City in 34th Annual Shakespeare Competition
Lucy will travel to New York City along with more than 50 other contestants from around the country to participate in the ESU National Shakespeare Competition at Lincoln Center Theater in New York on April 23, 2018.
Hieu Bui from Oak Park High School, Kansas City, MO., earned second place, and Catherine Simmons from Blue Valley High School in Overland Park, Kan., was awarded third place in the Kansas City Branch competition.
Each student performed a Shakespearean monologue of their choice and recited a sonnet. Competitors were judged on their understanding of their selected texts and on their ability to communicate their interpretation to the audience. Judges for the Branch Competition included Sidonie Garrett, Melinda McCrary and Mark Robbins.
Lucy Mulholland, as the winner of the ESU Kansas City Branch competition will travel to New York City to represent the Branch in the ESU National Shakespeare Competition at the world-renowned Lincoln Center Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on April 23, competing with more than 50 other winners from Branch competitions nationwide.
On stage, each will perform a monologue and sonnet before a panel of distinguished judges as well as their fellow contestants. Based on their performances, seven to ten students will advance to a final round. Those finalists, performing their selections along with a cold reading of a monologue, compete for the first place award, which is an all-expenses-
Deborah McArdle, ESU Kansas City Branch's Vice President and Shakespeare fsbdt Competition Coordinator, commented, "We are proud to have provided this competition for 34 years for students in the greater Kansas City area. Each year, we see the students display an unbelievable understanding of the works of William Shakespeare. We thank our expert judges; additionally, we thank our committed teachers who give most generously of time and talent."
Two previous Kansas City winners have won First Place in the National Shakespeare Competition in New York and one Kansas City winner won Second Place in the National Competition. The ESU Kansas City First Place winner in 2017, Trevon Wainwright from Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts, went on to compete in the ESU National Finals and won Third Place in the National Finals.
The ESU National Shakespeare Competition has been recognized by the Globe Center (USA), the Children's Theatre Foundation of America and the American Academy of Achievement. Many distinguished judges have served on the Competition panels. It is the only national Shakespeare competition in the U.S. and the only such program exclusively for high school students.
Founded in 1920, The English-Speaking Union of the United States is a non-profit, non-political educational organization that employs English as a catalyst to foster global understanding and good will through educational and cultural exchange programs. The ESU carries out its work through a network of 58 Branches nationwide along with affiliates in the United Kingdom and 60 other countries. For details about the ESU Kansas City Branch or to become a member, please visit www.esuus.org/
