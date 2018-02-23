 
Two New Series Coming to Sterling Acres

 
 
Pictured here is the Residence 1 plan from the all-new Savannah Series.
FRESNO, Calif. - Feb. 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Lennar Central Valley has just announced plans to bring both the Savannah Series and Skye Series to their Sterling Acres community in in Fresno. The residences in these two beautiful series of home designs showcase bright white kitchens as a new standard, along with open, free-flowing interior spaces. The Savannah Series has fully furnished models now available for touring at Lennar's Clovis-based Ellingsworth community. The Skye Series models can be toured at the Gossamer Grove masterplan, located in Shaftner, beginning March 3.

"We are so excited to bring these two fresh series to our newest location at Sterling Acres," Vice President of Sales and Marketing Susan Wilke said. "These gorgeous homes answer the growing need for fresh, airy and upscale kitchens and cutting-edge smart home technology."

The Savannah at Sterling Acres will feature four floorplans, ranging in size from approximately 1,450 to 2,223 square feet. Homes will offer two to four bedrooms, two to two-and-a-half bathrooms and two-bay garages, making these floorplans perfect for families of all sizes, including first-time buyers and empty-nesters. Every home also comes with added value through Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program.

The Skye Series of homes features four brand new floorplans for families to choose from. These homes vary in size from approximately 2,029 to 2,570 square feet of fsbdt living space that offer up to four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two-bay garages. A new version of Lennar's special Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®, the Solstice, will also be available. These homes provide the perfect fit for multigenerational households or dual living situations because they feature an attached private suite with a separate entrance, bedroom, bathroom, living room, and kitchenette, allowing for as much direct access to, or privacy from the main home as needed. Every home also comes with added value through Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program.

The Everything's Included® package has modern details like plank tile flooring with a stylish faux wood finish, white quartz countertops and European-inspired white shaker cabinetry – all designer upgraded features at no extra cost. These homes also feature the latest in smart home automation, including Wi-Fi enabled thermostats and garage doors, whole-home Wi-Fi, and much more.

To learn more about these beautiful home designs, call 559-554-1147 and find out how these homes meet your family needs.

For more information on Lennar's communities in the Sterling Acres area, visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/fresno-central-valley/fresno/sterling-acres.

For more information on Lennar's communities across the greater Fresno market, visit www.lennar.com/fresno.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
9492830202
