Fort Myers Film Festival Hosts Florida Premiere of "Melody Makers"
This will be the Florida premiere for the film, which has won awards at a dozen other festivals. The red carpet party rolls out at 5:30 p.m. at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. The film starts at 7 p.m. with afterparty on the stage to follow with stars and cast attending the Fort Myers Film Festival.
Tickets are $10 for the show and $49 for the show and afterparty. Tickets are available at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall Box Office or by visiting https://
At the heart of the opening night film's story is Barrie Wentzell, chief contributing photographer of Melody Maker Magazine (1965-1975) and his iconic photographic archive featuring prominent legendary musicians and musical groups that emerged during the birth of rock n' roll including Led Zepplin, Eric Clapton, The Who, The Beatles, Elton John, Ian Anderson, The Animals, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd and more. Select musicians, and Melody Maker journalists, Chris Welch, Chris Charlesworth, Richard Guardian, Alan Lewis, Mick Watts and Allan Jones infuse the film with stories about a unique period when Melody Maker Magazine, founded in 1926 as a jazz musician's trade paper, boldly became the first publication to cover popular music seriously in the early 1960s, setting the stage for publications like Rolling Stone.
"Melody Maker" captured the attention of the musicians, fans, and the journalists who shared a common passion, the music. Bands were formed from the back page classified section, a pop culture phenomenon. This landmark documentary takes a fresh look at the changing landscape of music journalism that lead to the end of Melody Maker Magazine, and a style of music journalism that no longer exists today.
"Melody Maker" is the first independent film to be shown during the four-day festival March 21-25. Tickets are $10 per film. An all-access fsbdt VIP pass to all events and parties is $199 and is available at https://fortmyersfilmfestival.ticketleap.com/
Other events include:
● PARTY & GALA AT SIDNEY & BERNE DAVIS ART CENTER – Friday, March 23, 2018: Friday night gala with drinks, mingling & musical entertainment with local and international filmmakers prior to the featured movie.
● MULLETS & MANGROVES II – History of Cayo Costa – Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:45 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The Friends of Cayo Costa and Barrier Island Park Society will present their new film at the Edison & Ford Winter Estates, 2350 McGregor Boulevard. Mullet & Mangroves II is the latest production of a two-part documentary and will view Cayo Costa Island through the eyes of pioneering fishing families and modern day children. The film will be preceded by a short historical film about the contributions of Tom Smoot to the Edison & Ford Winter Estates.
● LOCAL PROGRAMMING at the Alliance for the Arts Saturday, March 24, and IMAG March 23-25: Enjoy local programming from some of the top filmmakers in town as Fort Myers Film Festival keeps it local. Enjoy screenings and panel discussion at the Alliance for the Arts at 10091 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL (https://maps.google.com/?
● CHAMPAGNE & DESSERT AWARDS GALA DINNER at the Broadway Palm, 1380 Colonial Blvd Sunday, March 25: champagne and dessert awards gala, where the Fort Myers Film Festival will honor the winners with a showing of one award-winning film. Tickets are $15 each. The official afterparty follows at the Twisted Vine in Fort Myers for song, dance, and more libations.
The Fort Myers Film Festival supports Lee County Schools filmmakers, Raddatz Foundation and Golisano's Children's Hospital.
Sponsors are Florida Weekly, Bennett's Fresh Roast Coffee, Twisted Vine Bistro, J. Bert Davis M.D., F.A.C.S, Facial Surgeon, La Trattoria de Napoli, Black Tie Tuxedos, Hampton Inn Suites, Twisted Vine Bistro, Best Western, Riverside Realty, Blu Sushi, Douglas E. Spiegel. P.A., Capone's Pizza, UBS Wealth Management, Kearns Restaurant Group, Mr. Tom's Spirits, LYNQ, BLANC and Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
About the Fort Myers Film Festival
The Fort Myers Film Festival is an independent filmmaker's preferred event to create, unite and showcase the finest artistic cinematic works. The Fort Myers Film Festival was awarded the prestigious 2015 Chrysalis Award for Cultural Achievement by the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau and the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce at their annual Celebration of Business & Tourism Awards Luncheon and Trade Show. The Fort Myers Film Festival was founded by Eric Raddatz, the award-winning presentation editor of Florida Weekly, regular contributor for NBC-2 in Fort Myers, and host of Fort Myers Film Festival's indie film show, "T.G.I.M."
