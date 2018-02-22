Acmeware has reached another significant milestone with our hospital quality reporting, validation and submission product, OneView.

-- We are excited to announce that we have successfully submitted on behalf of all our clients the Electronic Clinical Quality Measures (eCQMs) for 2017 Meaningful Use, Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting (IQR) and The Joint Commission ORYX®Performance Measure programs using our OneView Hospital Quality reporting product. Acmeware completed the submissions ahead of the February 28, 2018 deadline, which has been subsequently extended.Calendar year 2017 reporting marked the second year CMS required hospitals to report 4 or more eCQMs for IQR and Meaningful Use. The eCQM submissions are only one part of each of these programs but our clients should avoid the Market Basket Update (MBU) financial penalties of 25% for IQR and 75% for Meaningful Use if they satisfy all other program reporting requirements. Organizations not able to successfully satisfy all of the IQR requirements are penalized through the annual Market Basket Update (MBU) through their Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG) reimbursements.As a quality reporting vendor, Acmeware is expected to perform extensive data quality validation testing and address issues as part of the submission process. We are required to adhere to strict compliance criteria with eCQM data to guarantee the QRDA Category 1 files accurately match what hospitals are capturing. Further validation requires aggregate electronic population (ePop) files to be reported from OneView to The Joint Commission to verify the reported population. We perform intensive integrity checking prior to production submissions and guarantee the accuracy of the submitted data.In addition, we reduced our clients' burden associated with having to report for fsbdt multiple hospital quality reporting programs by aligning reporting requirements and streamlining their reporting efforts. For our Hospital Quality clients, we aligned Clinical Quality Measure reporting requirements across Meaningful Use, IQR and ORYX.This accomplishment demonstrates our commitment to quality reporting and why healthcare organizations are partnering with Acmeware to improve care quality and outcomes by using OneView as a single integrated quality reporting platform. Acmeware helps hospitals transition from chart abstraction to eCQM reporting using our OneView product so more time can be dedicated to improving patient outcomes and hospital processes.About Acmeware, IncAcmeware, Inc. provides consulting services, training, products, and custom software solutions that assist clients in realizing the maximum benefit from their MEDITECH Data Repository (DR) application, including the ability to integrate third party data. Acmeware's OneView application provides comprehensive reporting, validation, and data submission for CMS and The Joint Commission quality programs. We are a service-oriented company working in partnership with our DR clients to leverage the latest technologies, and to transform disparate raw data to knowledge, thereby enabling the and delivery of valuable insight to healthcare organizations. Acmeware's dedicated focus on DR related services allows us to provide solutions that are innovative, efficient, accurate, and affordable.