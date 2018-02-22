Woodside Health Enters Atlanta Metro Market

Cleveland-based medical office building acquisition and management firm buys a 32,000 square foot medical office building in Dacula, Georgia.

-- Woodside Health LLC, the Cleveland-based medical office building acquisition and management firm, has acquired the Teron Trace Medical Office Building, located at 2089 Teron Trace, Dacula, Georgia. Built in 2008, the 32,000 square foot property is home to eight tenants, most of which are health related. The building has one vacancy, the next home for a great medical practice."We're really excited to enter the Atlanta metro market," said Joe Greulich, Woodside Health Principal. "This acquisition took extra time and effort due to various issues, and while we don't seek out these situations, at Woodside Health we are willing fsbdt to work with sellers to do what it takes to complete a purchase," he added.This is the 25th acquisition for Woodside Health. The firm has medical and health related properties in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas. Woodside Health is under contract to acquire additional properties.Cleveland-based Woodside Health is a medical office building acquisition and management firm. Unique to the industry, Woodside Health treats their tenants like customers. They proactively enhance the exterior and interior spaces of their buildings, and look to establish long-term relationships with their tenants. The firm's principals have decades of experience investing in and managing real estate.