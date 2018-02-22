News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Woodside Health Enters Atlanta Metro Market
Cleveland-based medical office building acquisition and management firm buys a 32,000 square foot medical office building in Dacula, Georgia.
"We're really excited to enter the Atlanta metro market," said Joe Greulich, Woodside Health Principal. "This acquisition took extra time and effort due to various issues, and while we don't seek out these situations, at Woodside Health we are willing fsbdt to work with sellers to do what it takes to complete a purchase," he added.
This is the 25th acquisition for Woodside Health. The firm has medical and health related properties in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas. Woodside Health is under contract to acquire additional properties.
About Woodside Health
Cleveland-based Woodside Health is a medical office building acquisition and management firm. Unique to the industry, Woodside Health treats their tenants like customers. They proactively enhance the exterior and interior spaces of their buildings, and look to establish long-term relationships with their tenants. The firm's principals have decades of experience investing in and managing real estate.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse