LDSS Calls for Nominations for the 9th Annual Night of Champions
"Night of Champions celebrates employees and their employers whose dedication and leadership shine a light on the possibilities and benefits of inclusive communities and workspaces,"
Employee nominations can be submitted online at nightofchampions.org until Friday, April 13.
The selected employees and their employers will be invited as special guests to the Night of Champions dinner, which will take place at the Savannah International Trade fsbdt and Convention Center on Thursday, May 10, at 6 p.m.
In addition to dinner, the evening will include a recognition ceremony, a silent auction and a cash bar, with Jamie Deen and Allyson Harvin serving as the night's emcees. Business professional attire is requested.
Individual tickets are $50, and tables of ten can be reserved for $500 at nightofchampions.org.
ABOUT THE LOWCOUNTRY DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) is a support group to benefit people with Down syndrome and their families through local leadership, support, outreach, education and advocacy. Meetings are held every fourth Tuesday of the month, typically with a guest speaker and social time for families to meet and interact. LDSS encourages the whole family to attend; children of all ages are welcome. LDSS is an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society. For more information about LDSS, visit http://www.ldssga.org
CONTACT
Tom Kenkel
tkenkel@ldssga.org
912-373-6377
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade Public Relations®
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@
