News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Celebrity Staff Parent Company Named Among Best Places to Work in Omaha for Eighth Year
In addition to Celebrity Staff, workforce solution firms within the C&A portfolio include Aureus Group®
The annual Best Places to Work initiative, sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and Baird Holm, recognizes a select number of companies based on the results of surveys completed by the employees of participating organizations. Surveys measure employee engagement, satisfaction, morale, opportunities for professional growth, and workplace culture.
"We are proud to be honored once again among a group of highly respected organizations. To be recognized repeatedly for this many years is representative of what's truly important to us – being a great place to work and career home for our talented team of employees who are the heart and spirit of C&A," said Scot Thompson, President and CEO of C&A Industries.
C&A is a leader in nearly every market it serves. Industry-
"The level of growth and success that C&A has experienced on a local and national scale would not be possible without our extraordinary group of employees who dedicate themselves to excellence, work collaboratively, and live our mission and values daily. They quite simply are the best of the best and deliver an exceptional level of service that is unmatched," added Thompson. "Knowing this recognition comes as a result of their employee experience is very meaningful to us."
C&A will be honored along with other Best Places to Work in Omaha recipients during a luncheon in May 2018.
For more information about Celebrity Staff's services, visit https://www.celebritystaff.com.
ABOUT C&A INDUSTRIES, INC.:
C&A Industries, Inc. is a national leader in staffing and recruiting. Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group®, Aureus Medical Group®, AurStaff®, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for more than 45 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include FocusOne Solutions®, a managed services provider; AurTravel®, a full service travel agency; AurHomes®, specializing in corporate housing; and its philanthropic arm, The Kim Foundation. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.
ABOUT CELEBRITY STAFF:
Celebrity Staff is a leader in staffing and recruiting, offering a full range of hiring options for organizations ranging from small and mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies. Celebrity Staff specializes in the administrative, management, and legal fields. Staffing solutions include direct hire, Match Hire®, and contract/supplemental staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Celebrity Staff serves the Midwest and surrounding regions with regional offices located in Lincoln, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa. Celebrity Staff is an affiliate of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management solutions for more than 45 years.
Contact
Mary Carrick, Sr. Communications Specialist
C&A Industries, Inc. / Celebrity Staff
***@celebritystaff.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 27, 2018