Industry News





February 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Entertainment Slate Announced For Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, Free With Admission

Trivia, Magic, Games and Prizes, Anime Voice Actors, Ongoing Live Shows, Combat Demos, Giveaways On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long At Huntington Convention Center
 
 
WW Entertainment Stage
WW Entertainment Stage
 
CLEVELAND - Feb. 27, 2018 - PRLog -- From a variety of music styles, trivia, dance and personality Kato Kaelin introducing it all, Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the highlights of its non-stop entertainment lineup at Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, Friday through Sunday at Huntington Convention Center. The initiative, designed to keep the show floor buzzing throughout the weekend, will feature national and local acts of all kinds, allowing fans to enjoy more of the best of pop culture during the events. All of the entertainment is included free with any admission to the show, unless noted, and is separate from the previously announced programming panel schedule..

The Entertainment Stage, introduced in 2017 as an added feature to enhance the atmosphere at Wizard World events, has been a huge hit, with Kaelin serving as host, including trivia and giveaways right from the entertainment stage. The stage, located just inside the main entrance, is the hub for much of the rapidly-rotating schedule, with others spread around the show floor.

Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland entertainment lineup are:

Musicians Rock-It-Man Entertainment (dueling Pianos; Friday), The Thomas Nicholas Band (rock/folk; Friday, Saturday), Hello Dollie (Saturday), James Morris (guitar, Saturday, Sunday)

Light Saber show by Saber Legion (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Outback Rays wildlife animal show (Saturday)

Wizard World Karaoke (Friday, Saturday, sign up at stage)

Slime Time Trivia with Cleveland Ghostbusters (Saturday)

Cosplay meetups (all three days)

Anime voice actors Josh Grelle, Laura Landa and Jessica Calvello in the Anime Area, for photos, autographs, and voice recordings (fees may apply)

Kids Zone Entertainment including:

H.E.R.Os anti-bullying puppet show (all three days)

Jedi Training by Saber Legion fsbdt (all three days)

Dance Party with characters by Super Heroes to Kids in Ohio (Saturday, Sunday)

Read and Dance Along with Slimmer by the Cleveland Ghostbusters (Saturday)

Make your own Mask with Team Beautiful (Saturday)

Storytime with Galaxy Amythest cosplay (Sunday)

Coloring Sheets, Face Painting, Meet & Greet with Characters (all three days)

Trivia and DJ spinning all weekend

Costume contest for adults (Saturday) and kids (Saturday and Sunday)

The full schedule of entertainment and programming can be found at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/Cleveland.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2018 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 2, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2018 Wizard World Cleveland, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/cleveland.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also teamed with Sony Pictures Entertainment to find the next generation of movies as well as to engage in a number of strategic initiatives. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2018 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
pr@wizardworld.com
646-883-5022
End
