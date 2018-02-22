News By Tag
Feil Family Foundation Donates $1.5 million to South Nassau Communities Hospital
The donation is the largest single one of its kind the hospital received in 2017 and the largest single year gift to South Nassau by the Feil Family Foundation.
The donation is the largest single one of its kind the hospital received in 2017 and the largest single year gift to South Nassau by the Feil Family Foundation. The donation will allow South Nassau to continue work toward consolidating all cancer services at the Oceanside campus, which will greatly benefit cancer patients.
Presently, the hub of South Nassau's cancer program, the Gertrude & Louis Feil Cancer Center, is located in Valley Stream (NY), while a range of other essential services, including imaging, diagnostic, support and counseling to radiation therapy and chemotherapy, are located in several different areas of the hospital as well as at various hospital satellite facilities situated throughout the South Shore of Nassau County. This coordinated, yet de-centralized, network of cancer services can be an inconvenience and logistically challenging for patients and their families.
"I thank Mr. (Jeffrey) Feil, the Feil family, and trustees of the Trust for their ongoing commitment to South Nassau's mission," said Richard J. Murphy, President and CEO at South Nassau. "This gracious gift will be instrumental to South Nassau's continued drive to provide the most accessible, compassionate cancer care that Long Island residents deserve and need."
The Feil family has gifted more than $6.5 million to South Nassau in the past several years. This includes a $3 million donation to South Nassau in the spring of 2011that supported the continued growth and expansion of the Gertrude & Louis Feil Cancer Center and a $1 million dollar donation made last spring will also benefit the cancer program consolidation plan.
"I have a very genuine and deep admiration for all the work that the team at South Nassau does each and every day," said Mr. Jeffrey J. Feil. "It is gratifying to know that the Trust continues to play an integral role in South Nassau's cancer care services and helps hundreds of residents across the South Shore have convenient access to world-class clinicians and advanced treatments that give them the inspiration they need to fight a cancer diagnosis."
Mr. Feil, his sisters, and their families, including their parents, the late Gertrude and Louis, have been lifelong residents of Rockville Centre, NY. Feil serves as President & CEO of The Feil Organization, fsbdt a family-owned real estate investment, development and management company based in New York, NY.
Treating approximately 1,500 patients annually, South Nassau's cancer program is one of the region's premiere providers of compassionate advanced cancer care. It has received the prestigious American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer Outstanding Achievement Award on three consecutive occasions since 2009. The national mark of excellence is awarded to eligible ACS accredited cancer programs every three years and reflects clinical process performance and patient outcomes which are among the best in the United States.
The cancer program has a new chemotherapy treatment center and is equipped with three of the most effective technologies used to treat and eradicate cancer: the Varian Novalis Tx™, da Vinci® Surgical System and Gamma Knife® Perfexion. In addition to The Gertrude & Louis Feil Cancer Center, the program incorporates the following specialty cancer care services:
• GYN Oncology Department (Valley Stream)
• Long Island Gamma Knife® Center (Oceanside)
• Center for Prostate Health Program (Oceanside)
• Center for Breast Health (Oceanside)
• Center for Lung Health (Oceanside/Valley Stream)
• Radiation Oncology Department (Oceanside and Valley Stream)
• Surgical Oncology Department (Oceanside and Valley Stream)
• Complete Women's Imaging Center at South Nassau (Oceanside)
• PET/CT Service (Oceanside)
Designated a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for outstanding nursing care, South Nassau® Communities Hospital is one of the region's largest hospitals, with 455 beds, more than 900 physicians and 3,500 employees. Located in Oceanside, NY, the hospital is an acute-care, not-for-profit teaching hospital that provides state-of-the-
In addition to its extensive outpatient specialty centers, South Nassau provides emergency and elective angioplasty, and offers Novalis Tx™ and Gamma Knife® radiosurgery technologies. South Nassau operates the only Trauma Center on the South Shore of Nassau County verified by the American College of Surgeons as well as Long Island's only free-standing, 9-1-1 receiving Emergency Department in Long Beach. South Nassau is the only hospital on Long Island in 2018 to achieve Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery™, Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award™ and 5-star rating for Total Hip Replacement, and it was one of just two hospitals on Long Island to achieve Healthgrades 5-stars in Hip Fracture Treatment.
South Nassau also is a designated Stroke Center by the New York State Department of Health and Comprehensive Community Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons, and is an accredited center of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Association and Quality Improvement Program.
In addition, the hospital has been awarded the Joint Commission's gold seal of approval for disease-specific care for hip and knee replacement, heart failure, bariatric surgery, wound care and end-stage renal disease. For more information, visit www.southnassau.org.
