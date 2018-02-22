News By Tag
Shangri-La Springs hosts Art & Nature Community Night "Roots" March 14
Guests can enjoy a decadent organic tapas dinner in the Great House from 6 to 8:30 p.m., featuring small plate entrees infused with fresh ingredients from the on-site garden at Shangri-La Springs. The tapas dinner, prepared by Artichoke & Company, a local full-service catering company, will serve items priced between $9 and $15 each. Guests can also enjoy locally brewed beer on tap from Momentum Brewhouse and organic wine at the bar in the Great House.
The event will include a community drum circle at 6:30 p.m., where everyone is invited to bring drums, shakers and hula hoops to join in. Complimentary massage treatments will be offered in the spa, and an all-levels yoga class will take place at 7 p.m. in the Octagon. Guests can also purchase local jewelry from Winnie Purple Jewelry and Hummingbird & Connie Jewelry Designs.
The "Roots" event will feature fsbdt live performances by Michael Oakland on guitar, Kat Epple on flute and Debo performing on a hammered dulcimer. Other performances include sidewalk chalk art by Jane Portaluppi Durand, performance painting by Michael Monroe, pottery throwing by Matt Kearney, Paper Grotto Theatre by Lily Hatchett, interactive experiences creating butterfly cards with Susan Sholle-Martin and poetry with Rosemary Allen.
For more information about the "Roots" Art & Nature Community Night, or to view a full schedule of the event's programming, visit http://shangrilasprings.com/
About Shangri-La Springs
Built in 1921, Shangri-La Springs offers a variety of unique services including a stately property with an organic garden, organic restaurant, fitness studio, full-service organic spa, gift shop and event space. The property specializes in offering guests a nexus of beneficial practices, activities and engagement opportunities that include wellness classes, art shows, special programs and unique events. Currently under renovation, the property is preparing to reopen as a historic hotel with an organic restaurant. While the restaurant is temporarily closed, the onsite fitness studio and the organic spa are open. The Spa at Shangri-La Springs offers a range of natural and organic treatments and products including facials, massages, eucalyptus steam room, far infrared sauna and private garden lounge. Additionally, the property has reinstated their monthly art nights and is currently offering event and wedding venue rentals as well as tours of the historic property and lunch for large groups upon request with tour reservation. Shangri-La Springs is located at 27750 Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs. For more information call 239-949-0749 or visit www.ShangriLaSprings.com.
