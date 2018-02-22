 
Kevin McEvoy Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Realtor Kevin McEvoy Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Office
 
 
Kevin McEvoy
Kevin McEvoy
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - Feb. 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Realtor Kevin McEvoy has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Lakewood Ranch office. He has 38 years of real estate experience, including working in the central and southwest Florida markets.

         Specializing in relocations, McEvoy is himself a Florida transplant. He and his family moved from North Brunswick, New Jersey, to Winter Garden, Florida, in 2005. His strengths include internet marketing and optimization skills, branding, and "closing the deal."

      fsbdt    McEvoy attended Kean University in Union, New Jersey, and has earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designation. In his spare time, he enjoys guitar, cooking, gardening and fishing.

         The Lakewood Ranch office is located at 8215 Natures Way, Suite 109, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, 34202. McEvoy can be reached at (407) 739-5651 or Kmcevoysellshomes@gmail.com.

        RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.

