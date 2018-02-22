 
Industry News





Ruth Husel Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Manatee County Real Estate Expert Joins the Bradenton, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group
 
 
BRADENTON, Fla. - Feb. 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Realtor Ruth Husel has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Bradenton office. She specializes in residential properties in Manatee County from the beaches and river region to northeast Manatee County and Lakewood Ranch.

         Husel has seven years of local real estate experience, last serving with Keller Williams Realty Select in Lakewood Ranch. Prior to her career in real estate, she was a registered nurse.

         Her nursing background and innate desire to help people contribute to her great customer service abilities. She brings strong negotiation skills, attention to detail, and a thorough knowledge of the Manatee County market. Her commitment to professional development is reflected in her numerous designations, including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) and Seller Representative Specialist (SRS).  She is a member of the Council of Residential Specialists (CRS).

         In her leisure time, Husel enjoys spending time with family and friends, going to Lightning Hockey games and concerts, and is involved in her two children's activities. A native of Indiana, she has a bachelor's degree in Nursing from Indiana University.

         The Bradenton office is located at 3007 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, Florida 34025. Husel can be fsbdt reached at (941) 807-5748 or ruth.husel@gmail.com.

         RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
