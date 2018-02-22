 
Industry News





February 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Karan Roach Appointed to AAASWFL Advisory Council

The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida welcomes advisory council members from all seven counties in its planning and service area.
 
 
Karan Roach of LaBelle has been appointed to the AAASWFL Advisory Council
Karan Roach of LaBelle has been appointed to the AAASWFL Advisory Council
 
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Karan S. Roach of LaBelle has been appointed to the advisory council for the Area Agency on Aging of Southwest Florida (AAASWFL).  Roach is an 18-year Hendry County Resident and retired Hendry County Government employee.

AAASWFL is a nonprofit organization committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities.  The Agency is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida.  AAASWFL administers federal and state funding for elder and disability services, provides information and referrals through the Elder Helpline (866-413-5337), and provides direct services for seniors, including SHINE Medicare Counseling, health and wellness workshops, and elder abuse prevention education.

Roach says she learned about the needs of seniors and people with disabilities while providing care to her 92-year old mother and her late husband of 33 years, Jim.

"So many of our seniors need community support," explains Roach. "They need activities, attention, transportation, meals, companionship, and more.  They need to be shown that their lives still matter."

The AAASWFL advisory council is a volunteer group that provides guidance and support to Area Agency on Aging staff and board of directors.  Members can hail from any part of the AAASWFL planning and service area of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee and Sarasota Counties.  Advisory Council members serve as a vital link between AAASWFL and the aging population in their local communities.  Visit http://www.aaaswfl.org to learn more about AAASWFL.

In addition to her service with the AAASWFL advisory council, Roach fsbdt is a 12-year member of the Kiwanis Club of LaBelle, acting as secretary for nine years. She also serves on the board of directors of both the Hendry County Free Library in LaBelle and the Greater LaBelle Chamber of Commerce.  She has volunteered for the Salvation Army, Hendry County Red Cross, Hendry County Republican Party, and the Hendry County United Way.  Roach is also a member of the Hendry County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).  She attends Carlson Memorial United Methodist Church and is a Stephen Minister.

The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties.  More information about the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org/ or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER).
Click to Share