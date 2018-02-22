 
News By Tag
* Management Training
* Leadership Training
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

The Ken Blanchard Companies Named a 2018 Top 20 Leadership Training Company

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Management Training
* Leadership Training
* Business

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

SAN DIEGO - Feb. 26, 2018 - PRLog -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, was named on the Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List for the ninth year in a row, by Training Industry, Inc. Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. The Top 20 List is a part of their mission to continually monitor the market for the best providers of training services and technologies.

"Leadership training remains one of the most closely watched, and one of the most competitive, sectors of the training industry," said Ken Taylor, President of Training Industry, Inc. "The companies selected for the 2018 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies list have demonstrated tremendous growth through the development of digitized content and online platforms while maintaining focus on core leadership training practices."

Selection to the 2018 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

• Thought leadership and influence on the leadership training sector
• Breadth and quality of programs and audiences served
• Company size and growth potential
• Industry recognition and innovation
• Strength of clients and geographic reach

"People deserve to have leaders who guide them to be the best they can be," said Howard Farfel, President, The Ken Blanchard Companies. "We are honored to continue to be recognized as one of the Top 20 Leadership Training Companies, as it reflects the dedication of our clients around the globe to creating great workplaces and the results they have achieved."

View fsbdt the 2018 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies (https://www.trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/l...)

About The Ken Blanchard Companies
The Ken Blanchard Companies is the global leader in management training. For nearly 40 years, Blanchard has been creating the best managers in the world, training over 150,000 people each year. From the award-winning First-time Manager program—based on the best-selling business book, The New One Minute Manager®—to SLII®, the most widely taught leadership model in the world, Blanchard is the provider of choice of Fortune 500 companies as well as small to medium businesses, governments, and educational and nonprofit organizations.

About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry, Inc. spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies, and best practices within the training industry and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports, covering many sectors of interest on the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight, and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.

Contact
Vanessa Lacey, Marketing Communications
***@kenblanchard.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kenblanchard.com Email Verified
Tags:Management Training, Leadership Training, Business
Industry:Business
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Ken Blanchard Companies News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share