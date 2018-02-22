News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Ken Blanchard Companies Named a 2018 Top 20 Leadership Training Company
"Leadership training remains one of the most closely watched, and one of the most competitive, sectors of the training industry," said Ken Taylor, President of Training Industry, Inc. "The companies selected for the 2018 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies list have demonstrated tremendous growth through the development of digitized content and online platforms while maintaining focus on core leadership training practices."
Selection to the 2018 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:
• Thought leadership and influence on the leadership training sector
• Breadth and quality of programs and audiences served
• Company size and growth potential
• Industry recognition and innovation
• Strength of clients and geographic reach
"People deserve to have leaders who guide them to be the best they can be," said Howard Farfel, President, The Ken Blanchard Companies. "We are honored to continue to be recognized as one of the Top 20 Leadership Training Companies, as it reflects the dedication of our clients around the globe to creating great workplaces and the results they have achieved."
View fsbdt the 2018 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies (https://www.trainingindustry.com/
About The Ken Blanchard Companies
The Ken Blanchard Companies is the global leader in management training. For nearly 40 years, Blanchard has been creating the best managers in the world, training over 150,000 people each year. From the award-winning First-time Manager program—based on the best-selling business book, The New One Minute Manager®—to SLII®, the most widely taught leadership model in the world, Blanchard is the provider of choice of Fortune 500 companies as well as small to medium businesses, governments, and educational and nonprofit organizations.
About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry, Inc. spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies, and best practices within the training industry and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports, covering many sectors of interest on the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight, and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.
Contact
Vanessa Lacey, Marketing Communications
***@kenblanchard.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse