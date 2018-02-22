News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Slammed and Fitment Blend with Elegant Classics and International Autos at Carlisle
2018 Import & Performance Nationals Showcase Style and Taste of the Automotive World
Not only are the cars and guests welcome but so are the dozens of car clubs who make this event the coolest weekend hangout in the hobby! It's three days of fun at Carlisle as this event continues to grow! Best of all, with added support from Optima Batteries, the event has a renewed power and energy too! Go hard and go fast? You better!
Imagine it now if you can; a Showfield that includes automotive excellence from at least 8 different countries! Cars and trucks representing Korea, Japan, the United States, Germany, the U.K., France, Sweden and Italy all make up this event. Best of all, these cars aren't just trailered in and parked, many of them not only drive to the show, but they show the 20,000+ guests in attendance what their whip fsbdt can actually do via on-site competitions. These activities include autocross, burnouts, drifting, drift limbo, low car limbo and a rolling exhaust competition.
There are displays too, yes…awesome displays! What do event managers Ken Appell and Ed Buczeskie have planned? How about a few milestone showcases, including 30 Years of the Nissan 240SX, 40 Years of the Toyota Supra and 80 Years of the Beetle. In addition, author and Velocity TV show host Joseph Limongelli is helping bring Aston Martins and Jaguars to Carlisle via the Legends of the Design showcase. Further, French cars take center stage in Building R, while the pavilion on the east side of the grounds showcases race-prepared vehicles. Mix in some Super Cars, seminars hosted by industry experts, the swap meet, midway and more and you have a show that's worthy of your time!
It all starts May 18 and registration is ongoing for not only those looking to show at the event, but also for anyone looking to buy a single day or weekend pass too. Learn more via www.CarlisleEvents.com and see it firsthand in Carlisle as part of the Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals.
Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse