February 2018





HPVA Rebrands As Decorative Hardwoods Association, Launches Comprehensive Online Resource

Hardwood Plywood & Veneer Association Becomes Decorative Hardwoods Association With The Launch Of DecorativeHardwoods.org
 
 
Decorative Hardwoods Association logo
Decorative Hardwoods Association logo
 
STERLING, Va. - Feb. 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Hardwood Plywood & Veneer Association has just rebranded as the Decorative Hardwoods Association and launched an easy-to-navigate website packed with resources for trade professionals, manufacturers, and consumers.

"This name change will better describe our diverse membership of North American hardwood plywood, engineered wood flooring, and hardwood veneer manufacturers," said Don Finkell, chairman of the board of directors of Decorative Hardwoods Association.

The new Decorative Hardwoods Association website highlights the benefits of American-made, real wood products. "We are passionate about showcasing the beauty and craftsmanship of real engineered wood and demonstrating our dedication to sustainable forest management and ethical, legal sourcing of timber throughout the world," said Kip Howlett, president of Decorative Hardwoods Association.

The resources provided by the Decorative Hardwoods Association include where to buy quality, American-made engineered wood products, information on members' commitment to sustainable forest management, and how certification and testing protect consumers – and the world's forests. In addition, more opportunities have been added for members to feature their products and services.

"We care deeply about our forests and our products which maximize the yield from those resources," said Howlett. "Our association is a legacy that has been handed down from one generation to the next for more than 97 years."

For more information on where to buy certified American-made wood products, to find out more about the association's commitment to sustainable forestry and ethical sourcing of timber, or to sign up to receive the latest industry news and insights, go fsbdt to http://www.decorativehardwoods.org.

ABOUT DECORATIVE HARDWOODS ASSOCIATION®
Founded in 1921, the Decorative Hardwoods Association®, formerly known as Hardwood Plywood and Veneer Association, represents the hardwood plywood, hardwood veneer, and engineered hardwood flooring industries. Members of the Decorative Hardwoods Association® produce 90% of the hardwood plywood stock panels and hardwood veneer manufactured in North America. The association's mission is to educate and provide the resources that will help buyers make informed decisions when choosing quality hardwood products. To learn more about the Decorative Hardwoods Association®, visit http://www.decorativehardwoods.org.

Sarah Jordan
Source:Decorative Hardwoods Association
Email:***@decorativehardwoods.org
