GulfShore Mustang Club donates $5,822 to Lee BIA Builders Care
Funds will help nonprofit provide emergency construction services for local homeowners in need
The GulfShore Mustang Club of Southwest Florida has donated $5,822 to help the Lee BIA Builders Care, the nonprofit charitable arm of the Lee Building Industry Association (BIA), provide free emergency repairs and construction services to elderly, disabled and economically disadvantaged homeowners in Lee County.
"We are proud to work with Lee BIA Builders Care by volunteering and fundraising in support of their help of our neighbors in need," said Annette Nilles, president of the GulfShore Mustang Club of Southwest Florida. "We are thrilled to grow our club and contribute a greater amount each year. We hope to continue this trend for years to come."
As GulfShore Mustang Club's largest annual contribution to Lee BIA Builders Care to date, the gift is a result of funds raised throughout the year at multiple events hosted and attended by the Club. Since 2014, the Club has donated more than $15,000 to Lee BIA Builders Care through these events and activities, and members also regularly serve fsbdt as volunteers at a variety of Lee BIA Builders Care events.
"We are humbled by this generous donation from the GulfShore Mustang Club members and consider ourselves fortunate to be a beneficiary of their ongoing support," said Christi Pritchett, executive director of Lee BIA Builders Care. "Their contribution will make a great impact in the lives of local homeowners in need, and we are grateful to GulfShore Mustang Club for this special gift in support of our community."
GulfShore Mustang Club of Southwest Florida, founded in 1999 and chartered by the Mustang Club of America, is made up of Mustang enthusiasts of all types. The nearly 150 members share knowledge and appreciation of Mustangs through various activities including helping the community along the way.
About Lee BIA Builders Care
Builders Care is the nonprofit charitable arm of the Lee Building Industry Association (Lee BIA). Its mission is to provide emergency home repairs and construction services to elderly, disabled and economically disadvantaged people who are unable to obtain home repairs through traditional means. To date, Lee BIA Builders Care has put more than $4.5 million in construction services back into the community at no cost to homeowners in need. Builders Care enlists the volunteer services of Lee BIA members and leverages grants and donated materials to provide construction and remodeling services to qualified homeowners throughout Lee County. Builders Care and the Lee BIA are headquartered at 6835 International Center Blvd. #4 in Fort Myers. The Lee Building Industry Association (www.BIA.net)
