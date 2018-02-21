News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Doc & Phoebe's Cat Co.™ Showcasing Indoor Hunting Feeder™ for Cats at Global Pet Expo Booth #3204
Doc & Phoebe's Cat Co.™ Showcasing Their Indoor Hunting Feeder™ for Cats at Global Pet Expo on March 21 – 23, 2018 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL – Booth #3204
Let's cut to the chase. We're feeding our cats wrong. Did you know in nature cats spend 80% of their waking hours hunting for food? Cats are not small dogs. Felines need to hunt, catch, and play with many small meals a day. This is their natural exercise and mental stimulation. In addition, a cat's stomach is the size of a ping-pong ball. This is the proper size portion of food for a cat at a time - not a heaping bowl of food. It's important for pet owners to realize that mealtime is not just about calories for a cat, but it is an essential time for them to express their hunting behavior.
With this said, the bowl is the wrong way to feed your cat. It leads to overfeeding, laziness and frustration. When we feed our cats from bowls and take away the hunt, they redirect that frustration into behaviors we don't like, which can include:
· Scarfing and barfing
· Night waking
· Destructive behavior
· Urinating outside the litter box
· Boredom
· Obesity
It takes three steps to a healthier cat: Fill, Hide, Hunt. Doc & Phoebe's award winning and veterinarian researched and recommended Indoor Hunting Feeder™ is the bowl-free, naturally instinctive way to feed your cat. In two minutes a day, a cat owner can fill the 5 mouse shaped feeders and hide them around the home. Now the cat gets to hunt, catch and play with five small meals a day, just like it would in nature. It makes sense, right? Cats hunt mice and it makes them happy and healthy. The Indoor Hunting Feeder™ is the only complete bowl-free feeding solution for cats. Video on how to use The Indoor Hunting Feeder™: https://www.youtube.com/
"At Doc & Pheobe's we listen to science, nature and especially our cats," states Inventor and CEO of Doc & Phoebe's Cat Co.™, Dr. Liz Bales, "When your cat instinctually hunts for its food it's happier and healthier and that means you are too. Our goal and mission is to improve the lives of cats around the world with our one-of-a-kind Indoor Hunting Feeder™."
Since launching in early 2016, this brilliant invention has won multiple awards from the American Pet Product Association and International Cat Care; a global advisory organization dedicated to feline wellness. Doc & Phoebe's has partnered with the Winn Feline Foundation to support their groundbreaking research in feline medicine, and is proud to be a Fear Free certified product, taking the pet out of petrified.
In addition, this Indoor Hunting Feeder™ has been featured in dozens of publications. In a recent article from BuzzFeed titled "12 Game Changing fsbdt Product Every Pet Owner Needs To Know About," Doc & Phoebe's was ranked #1.
Retailing for $39.99, the Indoor Hunting Feeder™ includes: 1 Trainer complete with multiple dispensing holes, 5 Feeders each with two dispensing holes (designed for any size kibble), 5 Feeder Skins designed to simulate the tactile feel of prey allowing your cat to grab, claw and use its teeth as it would in the hunt, 1 Scoop which holds 1.6 tablespoons (1/5th the daily ration of an average 10lb cat). Double and triple units are also available, ideal for households with multiple cats.
During the Global Pet Expo tradeshow, Doc & Phoebe's will be offering a show special at their booth #3204: 10% off of a case of 10 Indoor Feeding Systems™. Attendees can also look forward to an "Ask The Cat Vet" press conference with Dr. Liz Bales on Wednesday, March 21st at 3:00pm. Let's join together and celebrate the "Ban The Bowl" campaign during this three-day highly anticipated event!
"We can't wait to continue to spread the word about the incredible science behind Doc & Phoebe's Indoor Hunting Feeder™ with all who attend year's Global Pet Expo!" expresses Dr. Liz Bales.
Video on the science behind the Indoor Hunting Feeder™: https://www.youtube.com/
Learn more at: https://docandphoebe.com/
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse