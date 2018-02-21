Tyler Bingham Hangs On to win Casa Ford Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding

Tyler Bingham Wins Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tours' first title

-- Tuff Hedeman returned to his hometown to celebrate the 75Anniversary of the El Paso County Coliseum with his signature style two hour action packed invitational bull riding which kept fans and the World Champion athletes on the edge of their seats as the four-time World Champion and pro rodeo Hall of Famer delivered on his local promise of bringing what he knows the fans want to see – great bull rides and high scores.At the end of the night in El Paso it was two Utah cowboy bull riding brothers, Tim and Tyler Bingham who battled it out for the win and in the driver's seat was Tyler Bingham, who had the fans ecstatic as he literally hung on to the side of 169 Crimson King (Melton Bull Co) to take home the bulk of the $30,000 prize money, a new pair of Lucchese boots, a Resistol western hat and the trophy buckle."It wasn't pretty but I just didn't let go, I could hear the fans who are so awesome here and they obviously love watching good – no great bull riding," said the younger of the bull riding Bingham's."You are not going to come to these events and win unless you are a major league caliber athlete, 90 percent of the riders in his position tonight would have gotten a zero," added Hedeman.Bingham earned the El Paso bull riding event title riding three bulls against the 29 man field of "invitation only" bull riders.Throughout the event, bull riders and bulls went head to head in the three-round tournament-style sudden death format worth a total of $95,000 to the riders and the bulls."In this format, you don't accidentally win the event, you have to be at your best, you have to earn it, round by round and here in El Paso the knowledgeable fans appreciate that," said Hedeman following the performance.Four 90 points plus rides would define the first round and set the pace for the bull riding as past Navajo champion rider Tustin Daye took the round win with 90.5 points on 510 Blame it on the Whiskey (JQH). The first bull rider out, four-time PRCA World Champion J.W. Harris, set the pace at 87 points. He was followed by qualified rides from Brett Custer, Trey Kimzey, Josh Barentine and Tyler Bingham's first bull 3381 Wet Willy (Barker/Barnett)"I was excited to have a rematch on Wet Willy, and he is small and has perfect timing, right into my hand in the gate, I have always like him and went 90 again on him tonight, I like the looks of him, he's small but muscular and suits me," said Bingham.NFR cowboy Joe Frost of Randlett who scored 90 on 26Y Savage Moves fsbdt (Whisnant/Shaw). World Champion Mike Lee made the whistle with an 88 on C735 Jack Tar (JQH).Appearing in his first professional event was 18-year-old Cole Skender of Hamburg, Arkansas who scored the first 90 of the night which rang the Whataburger bell for free Breakfast on A Bun for all in attendance at the sold-out El Paso County Coliseum."Cole impressed me tonight as he came to his first event. He's the kind of guy that wants to ride all day every day and that's what it takes," said Hedeman who enjoys the mentoring of talented young athletes.The Semifinal Round 12 man round got underway with the eldest Bingham, Tim, winning the round with 91.5 points on 626 Karaoke (Harmon's Elite). J.W. Harris made his case for advancing to the final four-man with 90.5 points on 20 Cadillac Jack (Danley). Fighting hard to survive were Joe Frost, Cody Rostockyj, and 18-year-old Brett Custer. Tyler Bingham safely turned in 89 points on 210 Chaos Ghost (Scott Winston/Melton Bull Co)."When I saw the draw earlier in the day, I told myself if I rode Wet Willy that would set me perfect for Chaos Ghost who I have always wanted to draw. I saw a video of him with Kimzey going 92 or something on him and have always wanted him since then. He felt good, a little pushback action like the other guys had told me, but I thought he was awesome," said Bingham.With seven riders with two scores - a minimum of 177.5 total points on two bulls was required to advance to the Shoot Out round.The rookies and young guns had ridden well in the first two rounds but the shootout round included three veteran NFR bull riders who advanced to the four-man. Tim Bingham led the average and earned the right to select first setting up the battle of the Bingham boys he selected 12B Hellfire (Whisnant/Shaw). Tyler picked next and he had this to say about his selection for the championship round."I was going to pick the bull Joe Frost got on, but then after consulting with Tuff he thought I could be more points on Crimson King, but he would be harder to ride, so I listened and changed my mind and took 169 on Tuff's advice. He was into my hand, boxy and I just hung on and I had terrible form," laughed the newly crowned El Paso Champion.J.W. Harris selected a new young bull 67B Bumble Bee (Whisnant/Shaw)who was lightning fast and eventually took the power away from the World Champ at 4.07 seconds.Next up was cowboy favorite Joe Frost who took 201 Harris's Speckled Bird (Harris). In the end it was Tyler's ride on 169 Crimson King who had gritted it hanging off the side and willing himself back to the center of the bull to make the whistle and score 86.5 points. Bingham riding on invitation from Tuff Hedeman is currently one of the top 15 ranked cowboys in the PRCA.1, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 86.5 on Crimson King, $14,750. (Melton).1, Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 265.5 points on 3 bulls with total money earned, $16,000. 2, Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah, 181 on 3, $2,250. 3, Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah, 179, $2,250.4, J.W. Harris, 177.5, $2,250.1, Jeff Harris, Rafter B, Rockin C, 286.22 points, $26,000. 2, Whisnant and Shaw, 285.6, $19,500. 3, JQH Bucking Bulls, 285.5, $13,000. 4, 283.02, Barker- Barnett, $6,500.@TuffHedemanofficial