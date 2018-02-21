News By Tag
Sunshine Ace Hardware hosts Neighborhood Paint Parties at all eight locations March 24
Free event offers first 100 guests a gift at each location, great paint deals and activity for painters of all levels, families
As part of the event, guests can help Ace Hardware create and name its 2019 Color of the Year. Guests will mix, create and name their unique paint color to be entered into Ace's Color of the Year contest. Each Sunshine Ace Hardware location will select a winner who will receive a $25 Ace gift card. Contestants will also be entered into a national contest to win a $1,000 gift card to Ace Hardware. Top finalists in the national contest will receive a $250 Ace gift card.
To learn more about the upcoming event, or to find a Sunshine Ace Hardware location near you, visit www.SunshineAce.com.
About Sunshine Ace Hardware
Family owned and operated since 1958, Sunshine Ace Hardware serves Florida with eight locations in Collier, Lee, Charlotte and Pinellas counties staffed by a long-term, friendly and knowledgeable team. Focused on customer service, Sunshine Ace employees are best known for building relationships and going above and beyond to help solve a home repair or maintenance issue or to simply guide customers to the right tool for the job. For in-home support, Sunshine Ace provides a range of professional services such as rod-tip repair, screen, glass and equipment repairs. Free fsbdt delivery and assembly is also provided on items such as grills, power tools, mulch, soil and more. Sunshine Ace offers a wide variety of products including plumbing, hardware and electrical supplies, houseware, fishing gear, power equipment, paint, painting supplies and more. Sunshine Ace proudly carries quality brands including Benjamin Moore paints, Scotts lawn and garden products, Craftsman tools, STIHL power tools, Weber and Big Green Egg grills, as well as Penn and Shimano fishing gear. In addition to serving residential clients, Sunshine Ace services commercial accounts, with flexible options to support contractors in managing and growing their business. For locations and hours, visit www.SunshineAce.com.
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
