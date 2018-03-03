News By Tag
Pulitzer Prize nominated Author and subject join Short Stories for benefit this Saturday
International Journalist, Pulitzer Prize nominated Author Sherry Blackman will join Jane Gagliardo for a special event Book signing event at Short Stories Bookshop and Community Hub in Madison,NJ, to support the Detective Tarentino Fund.
"It's important to us, and we consider it a privilege, to support the Tarentino Memorial Fund as both the author and myself have had family in law enforcement. Our hearts go out to this young widow and we want her to know we're thinking and praying for her as I personally know the journey she is on is challenging,"
Gagliardo's cousins serve as New Jersey Police Officers who served with Detective Tarentino.
"Call to Witness" is the true story of Gagliardo's fight against Big Pharma, when she was wrongly terminated after symptoms of her Multiple Sclerosis arose. Gagliardo went on to win her fight in Federal Court, and broadened the American with Disability Act, and how corporations treat employees with disabilities.
"Call To Witness" is empowering people who have disabilities, who have experienced abuse, and who have lost hope.
"I want to use this platform as an opportunity to give voice to the voiceless. Too many people who suffer with a disability have been dehumanized and told they are without value. I want them to feel fearless. That they are not alone. I will stand for them and by them, and will work toward justice for all. My hope and prayer for 'Call to Witness' is to reach as many people with my story as possible. Be it in the way of a book, in speaking engagements, or on the big screen."
Blackman and Gagliardo are very involved with the community, attending several events a year, sharing this important story that is changing lives. You can catch them at Shawnee Riverfest, Stroudfest, and Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Fest, to name a few.
Gagliardo and Blackman are available for speaking engagements, events and book signings.
To fsbdt learn more about Call to Witness, visit www.calltowitness.com or visit their Facebook page on "My Stories …Chapters and Challenges".
Who: General Public/ Press
What: Call To Witness Book Signing with Jane Gagliardo and Author Sherry Blackman
When: Saturday March 3, 2018 2:00 pm -4:00 pm
Where: Short Stories Bookshop and Community Hub
23 Main Street, Madison N7 07940
Refreshments will be provided.
Contact: Gil Coronado, gcoronado.cila@
* 50% of all book sales of Call To Witness goes toward The Detective Matthew Tarentino Memorial Fund
