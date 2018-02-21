News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Second-generation family business, Bedfont Scientific Ltd, shortlisted for 3 categories in the FSB R
Bedfont, a medical device manufacturer, has been shortlisted for 3 awards by the Federation of Small Businesses
Other categories include Business and Product Innovation, Community Award, Digital Business of the Year, Ethical-Green Business of the Year, Micro Business of the year, Scale-Up Business of the Year, Start-Up Business of the Year, Triumph over Adversity Award and the Young Entrepreneur of the Year.
Bedfont, based in Kent, is a small family company of 40 employees who specialise in the design and manufacture of breath analysis medical devices, which it exports to over 76 countries worldwide thanks to an unprecedented network of distributors.
Jason fsbdt Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont, says, "I am particularly proud of our nominations for Family Business and Employer of the year, as I feel these reflect what we are trying to achieve as part of our core culture. We have a low turnover of staff who enjoy their jobs and grow as the company does, and a network of dedicated distributors worldwide who all make us what we refer to as 'The Bedfont Family'. This we feel directly contributes to our success overseas and has seen our Export business grow year on year, in the words of Richard Branson – 'look after the employees; they will take care of the clients."
The South East FSB Awards will be held on 6th March and all successful regional category winners will have the chance to be crowned the national winner in each at the Westminster Park Plaza in London on 3 May 2018.
REFERENCES
1. FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018 [Internet]. Fsb.org.uk. 2018 [cited 12 February 2018]. Available from: https://www.fsb.org.uk/
Contact
Kristina Sedge
PR & Communications Coordinator.
***@bedfont.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse