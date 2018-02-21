News By Tag
Consult the global leader in paint filtration technology at Paint India 2018, Mumbai
Russell Finex to display wide range of paint sieving and filtration equipment at Stand 14, Hall No-1
This is the second year Russell Finex will attend the show, located at Stand F-14, Hall No-1 with their specialized team of sieving and filtration specialists. Visitors will be able to see live machine demonstrations and meet professionals who can help with any unique requirements and suggest the best solution.
The innovative sieving and filtration solutions which will be displayed at Stand F-14, Hall No-1 at Paint India will include:
The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®: This high-performance industrial self-cleaning filter is designed to accurately remove oversize contamination from high-viscosity liquids and pastes. This industrial filter is equipped with a unique SpiroKlene™ system which continuously cleans the filter element, eliminating the need for cartridges and filters bags. The re-usable filter element delivers high and consistent product quality by reducing labor and running costs as well as eliminating disposal costs.
The Russell fsbdt Compact Sieve®: This is a high-capacity compact size sieving machine (http://www.russellfinex.in/
The Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This ultrasonic vibro sifter (http://www.russellfinex.in/
Contact Russell Finex (http://www.russellfinex.in/
Media Contact
Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
***@russellfinex.com
08800558656
