Consult the global leader in paint filtration technology at Paint India 2018, Mumbai

Russell Finex to display wide range of paint sieving and filtration equipment at Stand 14, Hall No-1
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - Feb. 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Paint India, India's global event for the paints, coatings, inks, construction chemicals and adhesives-sealants industries, is going to be held from 8-10 March 2018 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon Mumbai. Organized by Expo Nova, the 3-day event will allow exhibitors from all over the globe to attend, participate and showcase their latest innovations in the paint and coatings industry.

This is the second year Russell Finex will attend the show, located at Stand F-14, Hall No-1 with their specialized team of sieving and filtration specialists. Visitors will be able to see live machine demonstrations and meet professionals who can help with any unique requirements and suggest the best solution.

The innovative sieving and filtration solutions which will be displayed at Stand F-14, Hall No-1 at Paint India will include:

The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®: This high-performance industrial self-cleaning filter is designed to accurately remove oversize contamination from high-viscosity liquids and pastes. This industrial filter is equipped with a unique SpiroKlene™ system which continuously cleans the filter element, eliminating the need for cartridges and filters bags. The re-usable filter element delivers high and consistent product quality by reducing labor and running costs as well as eliminating disposal costs.

The Russell fsbdt Compact Sieve®: This is a high-capacity compact size sieving machine (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-sifter/) designed to provide considerable screening capacity without occupying extra space. This machine is equipped with fewer contact parts for easy cleaning and maintenance without the need for extra tools.

The Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This ultrasonic vibro sifter (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/ultrasonic-vibro-sifter/) can easily be installed on any existing round separator to eliminate blinding or blocking of mesh and increase throughput with consistent product quality.

Contact Russell Finex (http://www.russellfinex.in/contact-us/) for more information about the innovative range of sieving and filtration equipment available for the paint and coatings industry.

Source:Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
Email:***@russellfinex.com
Posted By:***@russellfinex.com Email Verified
Click to Share