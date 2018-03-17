 
Lynn University's Conservatory of Music hosts 17 musical performances in March and April

 
 
Guillermo Figueroa
Guillermo Figueroa
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Lynn University's Conservatory of Music hosts

17 musical performances in March and April

Tickets Now on Sale

BOCA RATON, Florida, Feb. 15, 2018—Jon Robertson, dean of Lynn University Conservatory of Music and Philharmonia Guest Conductor, today invited the public to attend 17 musical performances during March and April 2018, including the collaborative production of Jerry Herman's Milk and Honey in recognition of the 70th anniversary of the birth of Israel.

Lynn Conservatory of Music concerts run through next May in the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, the Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall or the Snyder Sanctuary, all located on Lynn's Boca Raton campus.

March

March 1

Dean's Showcase No. 3

   Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $10

March 15

Guest Bassoonist Scott Pool

International Recitalist and Recording Artist Scott Pool currently serves as the professor of Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and is the director of the Talis Music Festival in Switzerland, as well as the Orfeo Music Festival in Italy. In addition to the moving Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by John Steinmetz, this concert will highlight music from Scott Pool's upcoming CD, Solo, that explores a wide range of music for unaccompanied bassoon.

   Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $20

March 17–18

Milk and Honey

A collaborative concert of the Lynn Philharmonia Orchestra and the Live at Lynn Series, this showcase musical features a full cast of professional stage performers who bring this delightful show to life in honor of the 70th anniversary of the birth of Israel. Derived from Israeli folk music and dance, the show's book is by Don Appell with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. The underlying thread of the story is the fierce love Israeli pioneers have for their new freedom in the Promised Land, as it reveals two touching romances: one is between a mature American widow in Israel as a tourist and a retired American businessman visiting his married daughter.

   Saturday: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
   Sunday: 4 p.m.
   Jan McArt, director and producer
   Terence Kirchgessner, conductor, Lynn Philharmonia
   Arthur Barnes, musical director
   Jay Stuart, playing Phil Arkin, originally played by Robert Weede
   Rachel Klein, paying Ruth Stein

Location: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center

Tickets: Individual tickets are $70 for Box, $55 for Orchestra and $50 for Mezzanine

Sponsor: Elaine Johnson Wold

March 22

Mostly Music Series: Debussy

A crucial figure in the transition to the modern era in Western music, Claude Debussy remains one of the most famous and influential of all composers. He was the most prominent figure in developing "impressionistic" music, although he intensely disliked the term when applied to his own music, which often reflected the activities and turbulence in his life in French literary circles.

   Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: $20

March 24

John Oliveira String Competition Finals

Open to the public, this musical competition features Lynn's most talented string players in the final round. The winner will be presented on April 29. This competition is made possible by a gift from violinist Elmar Oliveira, brother and student of John Oliveira.

   Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall

Tickets: FREE

How to Purchase Tickets:

Tickets may be purchased in fsbdt person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at events.lynn.edu or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.

About Lynn University

Lynn University is an independent college based in Boca Raton, Florida, with approximately 3,000 students from nearly 100 countries. U.S. News & World Report ranks Lynn as the top international university in the region. Lynn's NCAA Division II Fighting Knights have won 23 national titles, its Conservatory of Music features a world-renowned faculty of performers, and its nationally recognized Institute for Achievement and Learning empowers students with learning differences. The school's Dialogues curriculum and award-winning iPad program help Lynn graduates gain the intellectual flexibility and global experience to fulfill their potential in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit lynn.edu.

About the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center at Lynn University

The 750-seat Wold Performing Arts Center, located on Lynn's campus in the heart of Boca Raton, is easily accessible by both I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Recently ranked by Best Value Schools, an online publication, as one of the "25 Most Amazing University Performing Arts Centers," the Wold features superb acoustics, a modern lighting system, a large, light-filled lobby, and flexible space well-suited for dramatic productions, concerts and other cultural events. With an elegant salon, outdoor sunset terrace and intimate black-box studio, this new center is home to numerous concerts and events, including professional theatrical performances by the theatre arts program's Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series, the Live at Lynn American Songbook Series, and Jan McArt's New Play Reading Series, as well as performances from the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and the drama department in the College of International Communication. For more information, visit lynn.edu/events.

Lynn Conservatory of Music contact:

Gary Schweikhart, PR-BS, Inc. 561-756-4298   gary@pr-bs.net

Lynn University contact:

Jamie D'Aria, Lynn University  +1 561-237-7629   JDAria@lynn.edu
