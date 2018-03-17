Lynn University's Conservatory of Music hosts 17 musical performances in March and April

Guillermo Figueroa

-- Lynn University's Conservatory of Music hosts17 musical performances in March and AprilTickets Now on SaleBOCA RATON, Florida, Feb. 15, 2018—Jon Robertson, dean of Lynn University Conservatory of Music and Philharmonia Guest Conductor, today invited the public to attend 17 musical performances during March and April 2018, including the collaborative production of Jerry Herman's Milk and Honey in recognition of the 70th anniversary of the birth of Israel.Lynn Conservatory of Music concerts run through next May in the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center, the Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall or the Snyder Sanctuary, all located on Lynn's Boca Raton campus.MarchMarch 1Dean's Showcase No. 3Thursday:7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $10March 15Guest Bassoonist Scott PoolInternational Recitalist and Recording Artist Scott Pool currently serves as the professor of Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and is the director of the Talis Music Festival in Switzerland, as well as the Orfeo Music Festival in Italy. In addition to the moving Sonata for Bassoon and Piano by John Steinmetz, this concert will highlight music from Scott Pool's upcoming CD, Solo, that explores a wide range of music for unaccompanied bassoon.Thursday:7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $20March 17–18Milk and HoneyA collaborative concert of the Lynn Philharmonia Orchestra and the Live at Lynn Series, this showcase musical features a full cast of professional stage performers who bring this delightful show to life in honor of the 70th anniversary of the birth of Israel. Derived from Israeli folk music and dance, the show's book is by Don Appell with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. The underlying thread of the story is the fierce love Israeli pioneers have for their new freedom in the Promised Land, as it reveals two touching romances: one is between a mature American widow in Israel as a tourist and a retired American businessman visiting his married daughter.Saturday:2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.Sunday:4 p.m.Jan McArt, director and producerTerence Kirchgessner, conductor, Lynn PhilharmoniaArthur Barnes, musical directorJay Stuart, playing Phil Arkin, originally played by Robert WeedeRachel Klein, paying Ruth SteinLocation: Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts CenterTickets: Individual tickets are $70 for Box, $55 for Orchestra and $50 for MezzanineSponsor: Elaine Johnson WoldMarch 22Mostly Music Series: DebussyA crucial figure in the transition to the modern era in Western music, Claude Debussy remains one of the most famous and influential of all composers. He was the most prominent figure in developing "impressionistic"music, although he intensely disliked the term when applied to his own music, which often reflected the activities and turbulence in his life in French literary circles.Thursday:7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: $20March 24John Oliveira String Competition FinalsOpen to the public, this musical competition features Lynn's most talented string players in the final round. The winner will be presented on April 29. This competition is made possible by a gift from violinist Elmar Oliveira, brother and student of John Oliveira.Saturday:7:30 p.m.Location: Count and Countess de Hoernle International Center / Amarnick-Goldstein Concert HallTickets: FREEHow to Purchase Tickets:Tickets may be purchased in fsbdt person at the Lynn University box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. 