Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Company Bringing Heart Safe Environment to Their Customers

-- Dependable Medical Transport Services (DMTS), a non-emergent transportation company, based in Phoenix, Arizona, announced that its focus on safe, efficient transportation and extraordinary customer care will be further enhanced by placing Automatic External Defibrillators (AED's) in each Paratransit van along with the implementation of a Certified Transport Specialist Program.DMTS has partnered with Cardiac Science and Engage911 to provide Powerheart(R)AED's, and a complete AED Program management solution.Furthermore, DMTS's industry leading driver certification program will ensure that all vehicle operators become Certified Transport Specialists (CTS).DMTS Certified Transport Specialists complete instruction on a variety of safety fsbdt elements including, but not limited to, First Aid, Automatic External Defibrillator (AED), Continuous Chest Compressions (CCC) training as well as Customer Service and Advanced Driver Education."We are committed to customer safety and satisfaction and believe our investment in certifying our employees will establish us as an industry leader," said Terry Reilly, Vice President of DMTS. "Our Certified Transport Specialists (CTS), are trained to activate the emergency response system (911) and have access to an easy-to-use AED.The comprehensive training our employees receive will not only positively affect our clients, but will affect their families and facilities they reside in. We strongly encourage other non-emergent transportation providers to follow our lead"."Since we have been using DMTS for transport services, we have found that they are striving for excellence in a very competitive market", said Lisa Harrison, Administrator for Scottsdale Heritage Court, A Life Care Center of America Facility. By adding these new training elements, they continue to enhance their commitment to customer safety as they provide a vital service to our residents".Since its inception, DMTS has been providing high quality non-emergent transportation services throughout Arizona. With a fleet size of over 60 specially equipped vans, DMTS provides transportation to approximately customers throughout Maricopa and Pinal Counties.