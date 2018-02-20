News By Tag
Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Company Bringing Heart Safe Environment to Their Customers
Company leadership along with key industry partner, Michael Shabkie, looking to professionalize the industry by educating and training their medical transportation drivers.
DMTS has partnered with Cardiac Science and Engage911 to provide Powerheart(R)
Furthermore, DMTS's industry leading driver certification program will ensure that all vehicle operators become Certified Transport Specialists (CTS).
DMTS Certified Transport Specialists complete instruction on a variety of safety fsbdt elements including, but not limited to, First Aid, Automatic External Defibrillator (AED), Continuous Chest Compressions (CCC) training as well as Customer Service and Advanced Driver Education.
"We are committed to customer safety and satisfaction and believe our investment in certifying our employees will establish us as an industry leader," said Terry Reilly, Vice President of DMTS. "Our Certified Transport Specialists (CTS), are trained to activate the emergency response system (911) and have access to an easy-to-use AED.
The comprehensive training our employees receive will not only positively affect our clients, but will affect their families and facilities they reside in. We strongly encourage other non-emergent transportation providers to follow our lead".
"Since we have been using DMTS for transport services, we have found that they are striving for excellence in a very competitive market", said Lisa Harrison, Administrator for Scottsdale Heritage Court, A Life Care Center of America Facility. By adding these new training elements, they continue to enhance their commitment to customer safety as they provide a vital service to our residents".
Since its inception, DMTS has been providing high quality non-emergent transportation services throughout Arizona. With a fleet size of over 60 specially equipped vans, DMTS provides transportation to approximately customers throughout Maricopa and Pinal Counties.
