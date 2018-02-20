 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Wholesale
* Cowgirl
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ontario
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


Original Cowgirl Launches New Products During Magic Market Week

Magic Market Week Las Vegas is one of the most important trade shows of the year in the fashion industry, RBR Inc. took the opportunity to launch new products from the Original Cowgirl® and Morgan's & Phillip's Speed Shop™ lines.
 
 
Original Cowgirl Shirt 1
Original Cowgirl Shirt 1
ONTARIO, Calif. - Feb. 25, 2018 - PRLog -- RBR Wholesale has announced a new collection that was first showcased to retailers during Magic Market Week Las Vegas. The company showcased their product lines Original Cowgirl® and Morgan's & Phillip's Speed Shop™, as well as select products from their accessories and lifestyle collections.

"We are excited to be adding new products to our collection, but while these big events are always a great venue to launch new products we release new items every month via our website. The demand for new products in the boutique space is constant, and we do our best to serve that market with on-trend apparel immediately" said Mike Satterfield, creative director for RBR Inc.

Original Cowgirl® is one of the fastest growing brands in the western lifestyle market, fsbdt known for its bold prints and contemporary style. Morgan's & Phillip's™ produces a line of licensed apparel including, Gulf Oil®, Ram Trucks® and many others.

About RBR Wholesale:

Found in 1985 RBR Wholesale has been one of the leading suppliers to independent retailers, catalogers, and online boutiques in the western Americana and Automotive lifestyle space. For more information please visit http://www.redbarnranchwholesale.com

Contact
Mike Satterfield
RBR Inc.
***@satterfieldgroup.com
End
Source:RBR Inc.
Email:***@satterfieldgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Fashion, Wholesale, Cowgirl
Industry:Fashion
Location:Ontario - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Track Tested PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share