Original Cowgirl Launches New Products During Magic Market Week
Magic Market Week Las Vegas is one of the most important trade shows of the year in the fashion industry, RBR Inc. took the opportunity to launch new products from the Original Cowgirl® and Morgan's & Phillip's Speed Shop™ lines.
"We are excited to be adding new products to our collection, but while these big events are always a great venue to launch new products we release new items every month via our website. The demand for new products in the boutique space is constant, and we do our best to serve that market with on-trend apparel immediately"
Original Cowgirl® is one of the fastest growing brands in the western lifestyle market, fsbdt known for its bold prints and contemporary style. Morgan's & Phillip's™ produces a line of licensed apparel including, Gulf Oil®, Ram Trucks® and many others.
About RBR Wholesale:
Found in 1985 RBR Wholesale has been one of the leading suppliers to independent retailers, catalogers, and online boutiques in the western Americana and Automotive lifestyle space. For more information please visit http://www.redbarnranchwholesale.com
Mike Satterfield
RBR Inc.
***@satterfieldgroup.com
