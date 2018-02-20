News By Tag
Attend the NEW Atlanta Spring Learning Event — "The Confidence Effect" with Grace Killelea
This Breakfast and Networking Event is on Wednesday, March 21, at Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter
The breakfast and networking event takes place Wednesday, March 21, from 7:30 am to 11:30 am at Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter. Tickets in advance are $70 for NEW members and $85 for non-members. Tickets onsite are $99.
Killelea, a leadership expert with over thirty years of professional experience, founded leadership development firm The GKC Group in 2013. fsbdt In her presentation, she will share how to clean the lens we're using, understand diverse leadership role models, and define and achieve confidence.
NEW Atlanta's sponsors include Clarkston Consulting, Clorox, Corr-Jensen, News America Marketing and (PMI) Performance Methods. National sponsors include Altria, Heineken USA, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Kroger, PepsiCo, RaceTrac, The Clorox Company, The Coca-Cola Company and The Home Depot.
For more information and to register, go to http://community.newonline.org/
ABOUT NEW
Founded in 2001, the Network of Executive Women represents more than 11,000 members, 950 companies, 21 regions and 100 corporate partners in retail, consumer goods, financial services and technology. NEW's mission is advancing women and creating a better workplace for all. For more information about NEW and its advocacy, learning, events and solutions, visit newonline.org. Connect with us on social media @NEWnational. NEW Atlanta is one of 21 regions across the United States and Canada. Members include men and women.
Media Contact
Tricia Molloy
tricia@molloycom.com
770-565-1231
