 
News By Tag
* Career
* Women
* Advancement
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

Attend the NEW Atlanta Spring Learning Event — "The Confidence Effect" with Grace Killelea

This Breakfast and Networking Event is on Wednesday, March 21, at Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter
 
 
NEW Atlanta
NEW Atlanta
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Career
* Women
* Advancement

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - Feb. 25, 2018 - PRLog -- What does it take for professionals to connect competence to confidence and build a winning career strategy? At the NEW Atlanta Spring Learning Event, author and keynote speaker Grace Killelea will share how to cultivate the skills to succeed in her presentation, "The Confidence Effect."

The breakfast and networking event takes place Wednesday, March 21, from 7:30 am to 11:30 am at Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter. Tickets in advance are $70 for NEW members and $85 for non-members. Tickets onsite are $99.

Killelea, a leadership expert with over thirty years of professional experience, founded leadership development firm The GKC Group in 2013. fsbdt In her presentation, she will share how to clean the lens we're using, understand diverse leadership role models, and define and achieve confidence.

NEW Atlanta's sponsors include Clarkston Consulting, Clorox, Corr-Jensen, News America Marketing and (PMI) Performance Methods. National sponsors include Altria, Heineken USA, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Kroger, PepsiCo, RaceTrac, The Clorox Company, The Coca-Cola Company and The Home Depot.

For more information and to register, go to http://community.newonline.org/atlanta/home.

ABOUT NEW
Founded in 2001, the Network of Executive Women represents more than 11,000 members, 950 companies, 21 regions and 100 corporate partners in retail, consumer goods, financial services and technology. NEW's mission is advancing women and creating a better workplace for all. For more information about NEW and its advocacy, learning, events and solutions, visit newonline.org. Connect with us on social media @NEWnational. NEW Atlanta is one of 21 regions across the United States and Canada. Members include men and women.

Media Contact
Tricia Molloy
tricia@molloycom.com
770-565-1231
End
Source:NEW Atlanta
Email:***@molloycom.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share